Canadian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 online from anywhere

The 2023 Canadian Grand Prix is available to watch for free on Servus in Austria. Use a VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere. A complete breakdown of free Canada GP live streams is listed below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Canadian GP start time: Sunday, June 18, 7pm GMT / 2pm ET / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Free live stream: Servus (AUT) | RTBF (BEL) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Canadian GP: race preview

After a week off, the teams are returning to the paddock in Montreal to battle it out at the iconic Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in hopes of victory at the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen will be looking to maintain his barnstorming season in his Red Bull, and safe bettors will stick with the Dutchman. However, with plenty of rain forecast over the weekend, veterans Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso will no doubt see this as an opportunity to snatch points away from the Austrian fizzy pop purveyors.

What's more, after a Mercedes 2-3 in Miami, topping the podium is beginning to look like a slight possibility for Toto and co., with Aston Martin's new-found speed now being matched by the Silver Arrows after the huge design update debuted at Monaco.

Off-track, we've heard rumours of drama in the Ferrari camp, with Charles Leclerc reportedly being unsatisfied with the team's performance—perhaps not a huge surprise. Lewis Hamilton's contract extension at Mercedes has scuppered any speculation that the Monegasque would join Russell next season, though, so for now he'll have to make do.

Read on for how to watch a Canada Grand Prix live stream from start to finish and from anywhere in the world, including ways to watch an F1 live stream for FREE.

2023 Canadian Grand Prix schedule

The 2023 Canadian Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY

Practice 1: 6.30pm BST / 1.30pm ET / 4.30am AEDT / 6.30am NZDT

Practice 2: 10pm BST / 5pm ET / 8am AEDT / 10am NZDT

SATURDAY

Practice 3: 5.30pm BST / 12.30pm ET / 3.30am AEDT / 5.30 NZDT

Qualifying: 9pm BST / 4pm ET / 7am AEDT / 9am NZDT

SUNDAY

Canada GP: 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 5am AEDT / 7am NZDT

Watch a free Canadian Grand Prix live stream

There are a number of ways to watch the Canadian Grand Prix for free this weekend – and if you've got an antenna or relevant cable subscription, you'll be able to catch the race for FREE on ABC. We can't be certain that the race will also be live streamed for free on the ABC website, but we'll update this section if and when we get confirmation.

Like every other weekend, in Austria all the races are shared between free-to-air broadcasters Servus TV and ORF (this weekend it's Servus). Take a look and find out what's available where you are:

If you're out of the country you'll need to use a VPN to access your preferred Canadian Grand Prix free live stream, as explained below. We rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there, as it has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a Canadian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere:

Watch a Canadian Grand Prix live stream on F1 TV

If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV – it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides – you can sign up on its website. Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full – along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country to country – it's $79.99 in the US, for example – and in some places you can try before you buy with a FREE 7-day trial! Just note that F1 TV doesn't provide live Grand Prix coverage everywhere, the UK and Australia being two notable examples. But it's a good option for people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and plenty more places.

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you can watch the Canadian Grand Prix on Sky Sports – in 4K HDR, no less! Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Coverage of the Canada GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 6pm GMT on Friday for FP1, then 9.45pm for FP2. Saturday kicks off at 5.15pm for FP3, and Qualifying coverage starts at 8pm. On Sunday, the Canadian Grand Prix coverage starts at 6.55pm, ahead of lights out at 7pm. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream the F1 as if you were at home.

Canadian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 in the US without cable

How to watch the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix: live stream F1 in Canada

As well as the official F1 TV service described above, viewers in Canada can watch the 2023 Canadian GP on English-language TSN or French-language RDS – just bear in mind that they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider to get access to an Canada Grand Prix live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. The Canada GP starts at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Sunday, and the full weekend schedule is listed higher up the page. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix: live stream in Australia

F1 fans in Australia can watch the Canadian Grand Prix on Fox Sports, available through Foxtel. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Foxtel Go app. The race is also being shown on the incredible sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which is an ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its $25 per month One plan, two devices with its $30 per month Basic plan, and three devices with its $35 Premium plan. All of them come with a FREE 7-day trial. Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, cricket, NRL, NBA... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. However, with the race starting at 5am on Monday morning, only the most dedicated and flexibly employed F1 fans will be likely to tune in. Don't forget, you can take your F1 coverage abroad with you, with the help of a good F1 VPN.

