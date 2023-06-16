Canadian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 online from anywhere

Canadian Grand Prix live stream
The 2023 Canadian Grand Prix is available to watch for free on Servus in Austria. Use a VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere. A complete breakdown of free Canada GP live streams is listed below.
|Canadian GP start time: Sunday, June 18, 7pm GMT / 2pm ET / 5am AEST / 7am NZST
|Free live stream: Servus (AUT) | RTBF (BEL)
Canadian GP: race preview
After a week off, the teams are returning to the paddock in Montreal to battle it out at the iconic Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in hopes of victory at the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen will be looking to maintain his barnstorming season in his Red Bull, and safe bettors will stick with the Dutchman. However, with plenty of rain forecast over the weekend, veterans Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso will no doubt see this as an opportunity to snatch points away from the Austrian fizzy pop purveyors.
What's more, after a Mercedes 2-3 in Miami, topping the podium is beginning to look like a slight possibility for Toto and co., with Aston Martin's new-found speed now being matched by the Silver Arrows after the huge design update debuted at Monaco.
Off-track, we've heard rumours of drama in the Ferrari camp, with Charles Leclerc reportedly being unsatisfied with the team's performance—perhaps not a huge surprise. Lewis Hamilton's contract extension at Mercedes has scuppered any speculation that the Monegasque would join Russell next season, though, so for now he'll have to make do.
Read on for how to watch a Canada Grand Prix live stream from start to finish and from anywhere in the world, including ways to watch an F1 live stream for FREE.
2023 Canadian Grand Prix schedule
The 2023 Canadian Grand Prix schedule is as follows:
FRIDAY
Practice 1: 6.30pm BST / 1.30pm ET / 4.30am AEDT / 6.30am NZDT
Practice 2: 10pm BST / 5pm ET / 8am AEDT / 10am NZDT
SATURDAY
Practice 3: 5.30pm BST / 12.30pm ET / 3.30am AEDT / 5.30 NZDT
Qualifying: 9pm BST / 4pm ET / 7am AEDT / 9am NZDT
SUNDAY
Canada GP: 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 5am AEDT / 7am NZDT
Watch a free Canadian Grand Prix live stream
There are a number of ways to watch the Canadian Grand Prix for free this weekend – and if you've got an antenna or relevant cable subscription, you'll be able to catch the race for FREE on ABC. We can't be certain that the race will also be live streamed for free on the ABC website, but we'll update this section if and when we get confirmation.
Like every other weekend, in Austria all the races are shared between free-to-air broadcasters Servus TV and ORF (this weekend it's Servus). Take a look and find out what's available where you are:
- Albania: every race on RTSH
- Australia: highlights on Network 10
- Austria: every race on ORF Eins or Servus TV
- Brazil: every race on Band
- Belgium: every race on RBTF
- China: every race on Great Sports, CCTV or Guangdong Sports
- France: Bahrain GP on C8
- Iran: every race on MBC Persia or IRIB Varzesh
- Luxembourg: every race on RTL Zwee
- Middle East and North Africa: select races on MBC Action
- Pakistan: every race on A Sports
- Tajikistan: every race on Varzish TV
If you're out of the country you'll need to use a VPN to access your preferred Canadian Grand Prix free live stream, as explained below. We rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there, as it has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.
How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix live stream from outside your country
If you're abroad for this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.
Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.
Use a VPN to watch a Canadian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere:
ExpressVPN – get the world's best VPN
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS devices.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
Watch a Canadian Grand Prix live stream on F1 TV
If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV – it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides – you can sign up on its website.
Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full – along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country to country – it's $79.99 in the US, for example – and in some places you can try before you buy with a FREE 7-day trial!
Just note that F1 TV doesn't provide live Grand Prix coverage everywhere, the UK and Australia being two notable examples. But it's a good option for people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and plenty more places.
How to watch Canadian Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK
Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you can watch the Canadian Grand Prix on Sky Sports – in 4K HDR, no less!
Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles.
If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.
Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99.
Coverage of the Canada GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 6pm GMT on Friday for FP1, then 9.45pm for FP2. Saturday kicks off at 5.15pm for FP3, and Qualifying coverage starts at 8pm. On Sunday, the Canadian Grand Prix coverage starts at 6.55pm, ahead of lights out at 7pm.
Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream the F1 as if you were at home.
Canadian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 in the US without cable
In the US, the Canadian Grand Prix is being shown on ESPN, while Qualifying and the Practice sessions are on ESPN 2.
The race itself starts at 7am ET / 4am PT on Sunday morning, and the full weekend schedule is listed higher up the page.
Watch 2023 Canadian Grand Prix without cable
If you don't have access to those channels on cable, Sling TV is an OTT service that's perfect for F1 fans.
The Sling Orange package includes ESPN and ESPN 2, with a subscription usually costing $40 per month. However, if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month.
Alternatively, FuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, offering ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and over 140 other channels on plans starting from $74.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial.
You can also live stream the Canada Grand Prix on ESPN Plus, which costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. For the ultimate value, you can get a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $12.99 a month (with ads), which adds loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content to the mix.
And, as described above, you may prefer to give F1 TV and its free trial a go if all you really care about is F1.
Watch a Canadian Grand Prix live stream from abroad
New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad by checking out a quality VPN and following the instructions above.
How to watch the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix: live stream F1 in Canada
As well as the official F1 TV service described above, viewers in Canada can watch the 2023 Canadian GP on English-language TSN or French-language RDS – just bear in mind that they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package.
If you get them as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider to get access to an Canada Grand Prix live stream.
If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.
The Canada GP starts at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Sunday, and the full weekend schedule is listed higher up the page.
Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions above.
How to watch Canadian Grand Prix: live stream in Australia
F1 fans in Australia can watch the Canadian Grand Prix on Fox Sports, available through Foxtel. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Foxtel Go app.
The race is also being shown on the incredible sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which is an ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract.
Kayo lets you stream on one device with its $25 per month One plan, two devices with its $30 per month Basic plan, and three devices with its $35 Premium plan. All of them come with a FREE 7-day trial.
Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, cricket, NRL, NBA... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox.
However, with the race starting at 5am on Monday morning, only the most dedicated and flexibly employed F1 fans will be likely to tune in.
Don't forget, you can take your F1 coverage abroad with you, with the help of a good F1 VPN.
How to watch the Canadian GP: live stream in New Zealand
Sky Sport is now the place to watch F1 in New Zealand, and fans can live stream the Canada GP via the Sky Sport Now platform.
A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day FREE trial.
Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch the race online using the country's Sky Go service.
The Canadian GP starts at 7am on Monday, meaning that Kiwi F1 fans have the rare chance to enjoy a live Grand Prix with their morning coffee. The full schedule is listed higher up the page.