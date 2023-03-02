Bahrain Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 online from anywhere – Practice 1

Bahrain Grand Prix live stream

The 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix is available to watch for free on Servus TV in Austria, RTL Zwee in Luxembourg and Band in Brazil. A complete breakdown of free Bahrain GP live streams is listed below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Bahrain GP start time: Sunday, March 5, 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 2am AEDT / 4am NZDT Free live stream: Servus TV (AUT) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Bahrain GP: race preview

Sakir hosts the first F1 race of the season for the third year in a row, and despite the new driver lineups and potential pecking order shakeup, there's a hum of familiarity in the air as the 2023 campaign gets underway. Charles Leclerc has promised Ferrari the championship, Mercedes insist it’ll be miraculous if they ever win a race again, the Red Bull looks imperious and the McLaren is everything but.

A superb showing in the preseason test has got Red Bull oozing confidence, though it must be said that the Bahrain International Circuit hasn't been the happiest of hunting grounds for Max Verstappen. The reigning champion hasn't won the Bahrain Grand Prix in eight previous attempts, with the past two editions proving especially frustrating for the Dutchman.

Having also never won the first race of the season before, Verstappen has plenty of incentive to come flying out of the blocks.

Big things are also expected of Fernando Alonso, who last won an F1 race in 2013, but the Spaniard is finally in what looks like a competitive car again. The Aston Martin is being tipped to be at the head of the midfield this season, and if Mercedes aren't able to get their act together they could even be swallowed up by the team in green.

There's almost too much to look out for, so read on for how to watch a Bahrain Grand Prix live stream from start to finish and from anywhere in the world, including ways to watch an F1 live stream for FREE.

2023 Bahrain Grand Prix schedule

The 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY

Practice 1: 11.30am GMT / 12.30pm CET / 6.30am ET / 10.30pm AEDT / 12.30am NZDT

Practice 2: 3pm GMT / 4pm CET / 10am ET / 2am AEDT / 4am NZDT

SATURDAY

Practice 3: 11.30am GMT / 12.30pm CET / 6.30am ET / 10.30pm AEDT / 12.30am NZDT

Qualifying: 3pm GMT / 4pm CET / 10am ET / 2am AEDT / 4am NZDT

SUNDAY

Bahrain GP: 3pm GMT / 4pm CET / 10am ET / 2am AEDT / 4am NZDT

Watch a free Bahrain Grand Prix live stream

There are a number of ways to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix for free this weekend.

In Austria for example, all the races are shared between free-to-air broadcasters Servus TV (opens in new tab) and ORF (opens in new tab) (this weekend it's Servus). Take a look and find out what's available where you are:

If you're out of the country you'll need to use a VPN to access your preferred Bahrain Grand Prix free live stream (opens in new tab), as explained below. We rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there, as it has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a Bahrain Grand Prix live stream from anywhere:

How to watch a Bahrain Grand Prix live stream on F1 TV

(opens in new tab) If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV – it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides – you can sign up on its website (opens in new tab). Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full – along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country to country – it's $79.99 in the US, for example – and in some places you can try before you buy with a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab)! Just note that F1 TV doesn't provide live Grand Prix coverage everywhere, the UK and Australia being two notable examples. But it's a good option for people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and plenty more places.

How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

(opens in new tab) Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) – in 4K HDR, no less! Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Coverage of the Bahrain GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 11am GMT on Friday for Practice 1, then 2.45pm for Practice 2. Saturday kicks off at 11.15am for Practice 3, and Qualifying coverage starts at 2.10pm. On Sunday, the Bahrain Grand Prix coverage starts at 1.30pm, ahead of lights out at 3pm. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the F1 as if you were at home.

Bahrain Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 in the US without cable

How to watch the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP: live stream F1 in Canada

(opens in new tab) As well as the official F1 TV service (opens in new tab) described above, viewers in Canada can watch the Bahrain GP on English-language TSN or French-language RDS – just bear in mind that they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider to get access to a Bahrain Grand Prix live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. The Bahrain GP starts at 10am ET / 7am PT on Sunday morning, and the full weekend schedule is listed higher up the page. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix: live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) F1 fans in Australia can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix on Fox Sports, available through Foxtel. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Foxtel Go (opens in new tab) app. The race is also being shown on the incredible sports streaming service Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), which is an ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its $25 per month One plan, two devices with its $30 per month Basic plan, and three devices with its $35 Premium plan. All of them come with a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, cricket, NRL, NBA... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Just be warned that the Bahrain GP starts at 2am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. The full weekend schedule is listed higher up the page. Don't forget, you can take your F1 coverage abroad with you, with the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Bahrain GP: live stream in New Zealand