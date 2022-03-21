Volta a Catalunya live stream 2022: how to watch UCI World Tour cycling from anywhere

Ineos Grenadiers will be hoping to dominate once more as Spain hosts its first big one-week stage race of the season this week, with the 101st edition of the Volta a Catalunya. The seven-stage event boasts a start list that rivals the Tour de France and a course to test the calves of the best climbers around. Read on as we explain how to get a 2022 Volta a Catalunya live stream and watch UCI World Tour cycling online wherever you are.

This year's race through the Pyrenees kicks off at the new start town of Sant Feliu de Guíxols on the Costa Brava, before hilly village stages lead into the devilish slopes of the mountains. The event concludes with stage 7's multiple ascents to Montjuïc castle.

Star names set to hit the roads of Catalunya this week include defending champ Adam Yates and his Ineos Grenadiers teammate Richard Carapaz, alongside Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma).

There's also set to be emotional scenes as three-time Volta champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) takes on the course one last time before his retirement. Read on for everything you need to know to watch a Volta a Catalunya live stream from anywhere in the world today.

How to watch a FREE Volta a Catalunya live stream online

The great news is that you can watch a FREE Volta a Catalunya live stream from certain countries.

Australian fans can watch a free Volta a Catalunya live stream on SBS on Demand.

Anyone in Spain can watch for free on Rtve, while cycling fans in Catalunya also have the option of tuning in to local station TV3.

If you're a resident of Spain and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Volta a Catalunya 2022 from outside your country

If you're desperate to watch every stage of the Volta a Catalunya but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

2022 Volta a Catalunya live stream: how to watch cycling online in the UK

For UK residents, Eurosport Player has you covered for live Volta a Catalunya coverage. The streaming service is affordable, at just £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year, and it's compatible with a wide array of devices and platforms. Another option is the GCN+ Race Pass, which also costs £39.99 for a year, but the caveat is that it's mobile-only. The racing begins no earlier than 12pm GMT each day, until the final stage which begins at 1045am GMT on Sunday. And remember, to watch your home coverage from abroad, you can always use a VPN, log back in to a server in your country and watch as if you were there.

How to watch Volta a Catalunya 2022: US cycling live stream details

US-based cycling fans can live stream the Volta a Catalunya with a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs $8.99/month or $49.99 annually. Its a pretty unforgiving schedule for cycling fans Stateside, with start times varying between 6.45am ET / 3.45am PT and 8.55am ET / 5.55am PT across the week. If you're currently out of the US but want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch the Volta a Catalunya 2022: live stream cycling in Australia for FREE

Aussie cycling fans are a lucky bunch, as free Volta a Catalunya coverage is available Down Under thanks to SBS and its Viceland channel. That means you can live stream all of the action through the SBS On Demand service if you're not in front of a TV. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs. If you've already got a subscription, you can also tune in via GCN+, which costs $12.99 per month or $64.99 for a year. But be warned - all of the action takes place late at night, so be prepared to lose a fair bit of sleep. The Volta a Catalunya schedule is listed below. Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS broadcast - just grab a VPN and you can watch the race as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

How to watch the 2022 Volta a Catalunya: live stream cycling in Canada

Canadians can tune into the Volta a Catalunya live on FloBikes. A monthly subscription will cost you $30 while a yearly account will set you back $150 ($12.50 per month), which will give you access to coverage of major cycling events throughout the year. Not in Canada to catch that Flobikes stream? Well you know the answer by now... using a VPN is the way to make sure you don't miss a moment.

Volta a Catalunya 2022: schedule and start times

All times in CET (local):

Monday March 21:

Stage 1, Sant Feliu de Guíxols - Sant Feliu de Guíxols, 172.2 km - 12.45pm

Tuesday March 22:

Stage 2, L'Escala - Perpignan, 202.4km - 12pm

Wednesday March 23:

Stage 3, Perpignan - La Molina, 161.1km - 12.50pm

Thursday March 24:

Stage 4, La Seu d'Urgell - Boi Taull, 166.7 km - 12.40pm

Friday March 25:

Stage 5, La Pobla de Segur - Vilanova i la Geltrú, 206.3 km - 12.10pm

Saturday March 26:

Stage 6, Salou - Cambrils, 167.6km - 12.55pm

Sunday March 27:

Stage 7, Barcelona - Barcelona, 138.6 km - 10.45am