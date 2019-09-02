TiVo's leaked 4K DVR boasts Netflix, Alexa and Dolby Atmos built-in

TiVo is on the verge of releasing a brand new 4K DVR, according to images leaked by Zatz Not Funny – and it will apparently come with support for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Go, YouTube, and more built-in.

Called the TiVo Edge, the new DVR will reportedly feature support for Alexa, meaning users could be able to search for content using their voice alone.

According to Slash Gear, the TiVo Edge will also feature Skipmode, allowing you to skip commercials in recorded content, as well as the ability to watch shows and films across multiple devices.

(Image credit: Zats Not Funny)

Cinema-quality streaming

The leaked images also suggest that the TiVo Edge DVR will support six tuners, which could mean you'll be able to record up to six shows at once.

There's also apparently support for Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, and 4K playback, meaning that users could be in for cinematic streaming from the comfort of their own home.

TiVo has not yet confirmed the accuracy of the leaked image, nor any information on price and whether the TiVo Edge will be available globally. In the UK, TiVo streaming boxes are offered through Virgin Media, so even if the TiVo Edge doesn't come to the UK specifically, it could offer a glimpse of what may come to Virgin Media customers in the future.

When we tested the Virgin TV V6 TiVo box, we were impressed with its processing power, but felt it was let down by fiddly menus and lack of 4K content – hopefully the latest model addresses these shortcomings, especially as Ultra HD shows and films are becoming more and more commonplace across TV streaming platforms.