Steelers vs Dolphins live stream: how to watch NFL online from anywhere

There's life in the Steelers yet. The Black and Gold were down and out just over a week ago, but a stunning display has put the league back on notice. They're in action at the Hard Rock Stadium, which welcomes back Tua Tagovailoa after three games out - three games the Dolphins have lost. Read on as we explain how to watch a Steelers vs Dolphins live stream online from anywhere.

Mitch Trubisky led the game-winning drive that secured last weekend's upset win over the Bucs, but Kenny Pickett had looked very promising before having to leave the field with a concussion. Another victory could propel Pittsburgh up the AFC North standings, and Mike Tomlin has a big decision to make.

Despite the fact that both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle rank in the top five in the league for receiving yards this season, Miami have slipped to 3-3 without Tua tossing the rock. It's a relief to see him back after his deeply distressing head injury, but he'll want to switch the focus to his play as quickly as possible.

One of the reasons Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson struggled in his absence is the state of the Dolphins O-line. Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson have been sorely missed, but there's hope for Mike McDaniel that at least one of them could play a part in this fixture.

Follow our guide on how to watch a Steelers vs Dolphins live stream wherever you are.

Steelers vs Dolphins live stream: how to watch NFL in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch the Steelers vs Dolphins on NBC and Peacock TV (opens in new tab) in the US, with kick-off set for 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT on Sunday. How to watch Steelers vs Dolphins without cable Peacock costs $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, EPL soccer, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. Alternatively, Sling TV is a fuller OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans. The Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package offers local NBC and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering off a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half-price (opens in new tab). An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle (opens in new tab) adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as getting you a raft of other premium channels. A costlier but even more thorough alternative is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and the NFL Network - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Today's best Peacock deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) $4.99 (opens in new tab) $1.99 /mth (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US

How to watch Steelers vs Dolphins from outside your country

If you're on holiday or away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Steelers vs Dolphins from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch Steelers vs Dolphins: live stream NFL in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Steelers vs Dolphins game kicks off at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT on Sunday, and is being shown on DAZN (opens in new tab), which is live streaming every single NFL game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The Steelers vs Dolphins game is also being televised by both TSN and CTV. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for CA$19.99 a month or CA$199.90 per year. CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

Steelers vs Dolphins live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

(opens in new tab) The Steelers vs Dolphins game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 1.20am BST on Sunday night/Monday morning. The network shows up to six NFL games live each week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, as well as the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Hardcore NFL fans may instead want to look at the NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab), which costs £112.99 for the season and shows every single game live. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the NFL as if you were at home.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Steelers vs Dolphins FREE: live stream NFL in Australia