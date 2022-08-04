Raiders vs Jaguars live stream: how to watch NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022 online from anywhere

The Las Vegas Raiders face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first preseason game of the new NFL campaign, and it's a fitting curtain-raiser, with each franchise embarking upon a hopeful new era. Josh McDaniels takes charge of the Silver and Black for the first time, while Doug Pederson finally has the chance to exorcise the ghosts of Urban Meyer's short-lived Jags tenure. Read on as we explain how to get a 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game live stream and watch the Raiders vs Jaguars online from anywhere - including FREE coverage in some places.

Last season was tumultuous, tragic, and so very nearly brilliant for Raiders fans, who mourned the death of legendary former coach John Madden, saw Jon Gruden, Henry Ruggs, Nate Hobbs and Damon Arnette disgrace themselves, and Derek Carr step up as a truly brilliant leader. He's unlikely to feature tonight, with preseason often used as an opportunity to test players on the fringes of the team.

Pederson, who won the Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2018, has brought a much-needed feel-good factor to the Jaguars, who are coming off a dismal 3-14 record. Jake Luton is likely to deputise for Trevor Lawrence at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, and Jags fans will be hoping to see some creative spark against a team that struggled to stop the pass throughout last season.

Follow our guide on how to watch the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game online and get a Raiders vs Jaguars wherever you are - starting with how to watch the NFL Hall of Fame Game for FREE.

2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game FREE live stream: how to watch Raiders vs Jaguars online in the UK

(opens in new tab) NFL fans can watch the 2022 Hall of Fame Game for FREE on the NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab) in the UK, but brace yourself for a late one, with kick-off set for 1am BST on Thursday night/Friday morning. The game is also being shown on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), which shows loads of other great sports events live, like the Premier League, EFL, PGA Tour golf and the NBA, as well as a treasure trove of fantastic TV. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch Raiders vs Jaguars on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). But if you're only interested in the NFL, the NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab) costs £150.99 for the entire 2022/23 season, and is live streaming every single game. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream NFL Hall of Fame Game from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch NFL Hall of Fame Game FREE: live stream Raiders vs Jaguars in Australia

(opens in new tab) NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab) is showing the NFL Hall of Fame Game for FREE in Australia too, with kick-off set for 10am AEST on Friday morning. Gridiron fans can also watch the NFL Hall of Fame Game on ESPN, which is available through Foxtel, and stream the action using the Foxtel Go (opens in new tab) app. Streaming service Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) is showing the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game too, and is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with it $25 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 14-day trial (opens in new tab). Kayo Sports also offers live coverage of over 50 other sports including the cricket, NBA and the NRL, but if you're only interested in watching the NFL, the NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab) costs $280.99 for live coverage of every game of the 2022/23 NFL season! Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

NFL Hall of Fame Game live stream: how to watch Raiders vs Jaguars in the US without cable

How to watch 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game: live stream Raiders vs Jaguars in Canada