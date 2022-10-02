Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels live stream: how to watch the NRL Grand Final worldwide

It’s an NRL Grand Final in Western Sydney. Tonight’s clash will see the Parramatta Eels take on the Penrith Panthers in front of a sold-out crowd at Sydney Olympic Park. The 2022 NRL Grand Final kicks off tonight (October 2) at 7:30pm AEDT – here’s how you can watch an NRL Grand Final live stream from anywhere in the world.

NRL Grand Final live stream Date: Sunday, October 2 Kick-off: 7:30pm AEDT / 9:30am BST / 4:30am ET / 1:30am PT Venue: Accor Stadium (Stadium Australia) in Sydney, Australia Free stream: 9Now (opens in new tab) (Aus) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

The Panthers and the Eels have met three times this year. Parramatta beat Penrith 22-20 in the first game, and had an astonishing 34-10 win in the second. The reason behind that second victory? Penrith’s halfback Nathan Cleary was sent off for the first time in his career following a high tackle, and Parramatta took advantage. Cleary was suspended for five matches.

The Panthers finally thumped the Eels in Week 1 of the Finals Series, winning 27-8. This third meeting, which happened just a few weeks ago, gives us a better idea of what we might expect in the Grand Final tonight.

Tonight will be the third consecutive Grand Final appearance for the Panthers, and if they win, it’ll be their second Grand Final win in a row. It’s a much harder road for Parramatta, as tonight will be its first Grand Final appearance since 2009 – some 13 years ago.

That means Parramatta’s lineup is lacking experience in the big pressure moments, while Penrith is much more comfortable on the Grand Final stage. The Eels will need to seriously disrupt Cleary and the team’s rhythm to have any chance of winning. Ready to watch the game? Here’s how to watch an NRL Grand Final live stream no matter where you are.

Watch a Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels live stream for FREE

(opens in new tab) Nine Network has the broadcast rights to the NRL Grand Final in Australia, so it will be shown live and free on Channel 9. You can watch the Penrith vs Parramatta NRL Grand Final tonight, Sunday, October 2 at 7:30pm AEDT. You can also live stream the game on Channel 9’s streaming platform, 9Now (opens in new tab). 9Now is 100% free to watch – you just need to create a 9Now account. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Penrith vs Parramatta free from abroad (opens in new tab). The NRL Grand Final will also be aired on a delayed broadcast on Fox Sports and streaming service Kayo (opens in new tab) after the game is over.

How to watch the NRL Grand Final from anywhere

If you’re an Aussie overseas who wants to watch Channel 9’s free coverage, you’ll find that access is geo-blocked. You can get past it, as you could try using a VPN to set the IP address of your laptop, phone or streaming device back to one in Australia and watch as if you were in the country.

Use a VPN to stream the NRL Grand Final from anywhere

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in Australia in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to 9Now and start watching the NRL as if you were back at home

How to watch the NRL Grand Final: live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Sky Sport (opens in new tab) has the broadcasting rights to the NRL Grand Final in New Zealand, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country’s Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform – where a pass costs NZ$19.99 per week or NZ$39.99 per month. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route (opens in new tab) outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch the NRL Grand Final: live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, the NRL Grand Final is being shown on Sky Sports (opens in new tab). If you’re not already a subscriber, watching the game won’t require a big commitment either, as you can grab a Now sport pass, with prices starting at £11.99. Outside the UK? You can still live stream the NRL Grand Final, just download a good VPN (opens in new tab), as detailed above.

Watch the NRL Grand Final in the rest of the world

If you live outside of Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands or anywhere else where the TV rights have not been picked up, you can still watch the NRL Grand Final online with the Watch NRL (opens in new tab) streaming service.

Watch NRL requires a subscription, but you can also pick up a Grand Final Pass for US$29 / £22 / €25 / AU$40.

Remember: Australians currently away from home can watch an NRL Grand Final live stream for free (opens in new tab) from abroad on 9Now by using a VPN.