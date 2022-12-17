Pakistan vs England live stream: how to watch 3rd Test cricket online from anywhere

Having sealed the series in some style, England will be looking to end their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years on a winning note in Karachi. What's more, with ICC WTC points and a historic whitewash on the line, this 3rd Test is anything but a dead rubber. Read on as we explain how to watch a Pakistan vs England live stream and catch the 3rd Test online from anywhere.

Pakistan's hopes of preventing a whitewash have been hit with the news that pace bowler Naseem Shah has been ruled out of this final Test thanks to a to a niggling shoulder issue.

The tourists claimed an unassailable lead in the series after winning a thrilling second Test in Multan by 26 runs. That match saw Mark Wood take three big wickets on the fourth day to upend a Pakistan side closing in on what would have been a superb chase of 355.

Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable Pakistan vs England 3rd Test live stream and watch every session online from wherever you are.

1st Test : December 1-5 一 Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi - England won by 74 runs

: December 1-5 一 Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi - England won by 74 runs 2nd Test : December 9-13 一 Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan - England won by 26 runs

: December 9-13 一 Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan - England won by 26 runs 3rd Test: December 17-21 一 National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi

How to watch Pakistan vs England: live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans Down Under can watch Pakistan vs England on Fox Sports 503 and via Foxtel (opens in new tab), with play set to begin at 4pm AEST on each day of the 3rd Test. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for a Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab). It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to watch Pakistan vs England Test cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official Pakistan vs England broadcasting options for the UK, South Africa, India, New Zealand and the US, but if you're currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course, specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the best VPN (opens in new tab) providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Pakistan vs England: live stream Test cricket in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, Sky Sports is providing exclusive live coverage of the Pakistan vs England Test series. Play gets underway at 5am GMT throughout the 3rd Test, with Sky's coverage starting at 4.30am. Find the best Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) and sign up on the Sky website (opens in new tab). And if you can't watch on TV, the Sky Go app has you covered so that you can watch on your laptop, mobile, tablet, Xbox or PS4. If you're looking to watch the Pakistan vs England series but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now. Now sports passes start at £11.99. And if you're outside the UK and want to watch your cricket coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers - just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Pakistan vs England: live stream Test cricket in South Africa

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans looking to watch the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test can catch the action on SuperSport, with play set to get underway at 7am SAST on each day of the match. And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch Pakistan vs England: live stream Test cricket in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the Pakistan vs England Test series, with play set to begin at 10.30am IST across all five days of the match. Sony Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD will telecast the 3rd Test. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv (opens in new tab) will be streaming the match 一 but you'll need a premium subscription to watch Pakistan vs England live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio users can watch the series free of cost with the JioTV mobile application. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Can I watch a Pakistan vs England 3rd Test live stream in New Zealand?

We've looked and we've looked (and we've looked) and we can't find any news of a broadcaster in New Zealand showing this Test series. If the TV situation changes, we'll be sure to let you know.

The only alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from, and that you should be a national of the appropriate country to use the stream as well.

Pakistan vs England live stream: where to watch Test cricket in the US