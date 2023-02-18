NHL Stadium Series live stream 2023: how to watch Capitals vs Hurricanes online from anywhere

Watch an NHL Stadium Series live stream

You can live stream the 2023 NHL Stadium Series with a free trial of Kayo Sports in Australia. In the US, the game is being televised on ABC and live-streamed on ESPN Plus. You can tune in on Sportsnet in Canada, and on Viaplay in the UK. Full details on how to watch the Capitals vs Hurricanes game just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time and date: Saturday, February 18, 8pm ET / 7pm CT / 5pm PT / 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT TV channel: ABC (US) | Sportsnet (CA) Free live stream: Kayo Sports FREE trial (AU) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

NHL Stadium Series preview

Potentially ice-melting weather aside, the NHL could have hardly planned North Carolina's first-ever outdoor game better. The Eastern Metropolitan division rivals faced off earlier this week in a game that went down to the wire and was decided by a contentious goaltender interference call that denied the Capitals a game-tying goal right at the last.

That was the Hurricanes' first victory since the All-Star break, and with the Devils sitting on their shoulder in the division standings, Rod Brind'Amour would have been a relieved man. It was his challenge that ultimately secured victory for the Canes, but he'll know that if the Caps were going to bring it before, he can expect Peter Laviolette's men to be driven by twice the motivation now.

The Capitals have played in three previous outdoor games and won them all, whereas this is all new to their opponents. However, they're once again set to be without main man Alex Ovechkin, who's in Moscow attending to a serious family matter.

His teammates will have their captain in their minds as they hit the rink at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, but can they account for his quality and experience with sheer heart and determination? Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk, whose goal was chalked off on Tuesday, and forward T.J. Oshie, who was deemed to be obstructing Canes goaltender Frederik Andersen, will certainly be up for the fight.

Read on for details on how to get a 2023 NHL Stadium Series live stream so you can watch Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes online from anywhere.

How to watch 2023 NHL Stadium Series: live stream Capitals vs Hurricanes in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) The 2023 NHL Stadium Series is being televised on ABC in the US, with the puck set to drop at 8pm ET / 7pm CT / 5pm PT on Saturday. If you already have the channel on cable, you'll also be able to live stream Capitals vs Hurricanes directly on the ABC website. Watch 2023 NHL Stadium Series without cable: If you haven't got ABC on cable, you can watch the 2023 Stadium Series via an over-the-top streaming service instead. ESPN Plus, which has replaced NHL.tv, is the cheapest and most obvious place to start. ESPN Plus costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. For the ultimate value, you can get a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which adds loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content to the mix. Alternatively, FuboTV (opens in new tab) includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, TNT, and TBS in most major markets, thereby covering a large number of NHL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch a 2023 NHL Stadium Series live stream from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of the 2023 NHL Stadium Series from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution that can also help you get around blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to regular NHL games.

Use a VPN to live stream NHL Stadium Series from anywhere

How to watch Capitals vs Hurricanes: live stream NHL Stadium Series in Canada

(opens in new tab) Sportsnet is showing the 2023 NHL Stadium Series in Canada, with the puck set to drop at 8pm ET / 7pm CT / 5pm PT on Saturday. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can subscribe to the standalone streaming service SN Now (opens in new tab), which shows more than 300 games subject to regional blackouts. Prices start at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription costs $34.99 per month or $199.99 per year, and nets you additional out-of-market games, plus WWE Network and coverage of Bundesliga and FA Cup soccer, United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League, and Super League Rugby. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need (opens in new tab) to watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch NHL Stadium Series: live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, the 2023 NHL Stadium Series is being shown on Viaplay (opens in new tab), but be warned that the action is set to get underway at 1am GMT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Viaplay is the exclusive new NHL broadcaster in the UK, and you'll have to subscribe to the Total package for coverage, which costs £14.99 per month or £143.88 per year. In addition to up to 1,400 NHL games, the service also shows La Liga football, the United Rugby Championship, the rugby league Championship, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League.

How to watch 2023 NHL Stadium Series in Australia