Monday Night Football live stream: how to watch MNF online from anywhere

The Broncos didn't splurge over $200m, three players and five draft picks for Russell Wilson to command the second-worst offense in the NFL, and things could get worse before they get better. With the fanbase in uproar, Denver are now on the road in a primetime matchup against their AFC West rivals from LA, and Wilson's going to be playing through both physical and emotional pain. Read on as we explain how to watch a Broncos vs Chargers live stream from anywhere - including ways to watch every Monday Night Football live stream for FREE.

Wilson strained a muscle in his back earlier this month and received an injection for it last week. Whether it can help him inject some coherence into an offence that's averaging just 15 points per game remains to be seen.

The defeat to the Colts in the Broncos' last outing was the low point of what's been a bleak season so far. A late interception from Wilson in the end zone prompted fans to stream towards the exits before overtime had even started, and their decision was vindicated by even more shoddy play from their main man.

Justin Herbert, who's been playing through a rib injury, took the Chargers to 3-2 with a win over the Browns last Sunday, but questionable play calling from Brandon Staley almost cost them the game. Things eventually worked out for the Bolts though, and considering the injuries they've had to contend with, they'll be pleased to have a winning record.

It may be about to get even better, and you can follow our guide on how to watch a Monday Night Football live stream wherever you are - starting with how to watch Broncos vs Chargers for FREE in the UK.

(All times ET)

Monday 12th September

Broncos 16 - 17 Seahawks

Click to see full MNF schedule Monday 19th September

Titans 7 - 41 Bills

Vikings 7 - 24 Eagles Monday 26th September

Cowboys 23 - 16 Giants Monday 3rd October

Rams 9 - 24 49ers Monday 10th October

Raiders 29 - 30 Chiefs Monday 17th October

8.15pm - Broncos vs Chargers Monday 24th October

8.15pm - Bears vs Patriots Monday 31st October

8.15pm - Bengals vs Browns Monday 7th November

8.15pm - Ravens vs Saints Monday 14th November

8.15pm - Commanders vs Eagles Monday 21st November

8.15pm - 49ers vs Cardinals Monday 28th November

8.15pm - Steelers vs Colts Monday 5th December

8.15pm - Saints vs Buccaneers Monday 12th December

8.15pm - Patriots vs Cardinals Monday 19th December

8.15pm - Rams vs Packers Monday 26th December

8.15pm - Chargers vs Colts Monday 2nd January

8.15pm - Bills vs Bengals Monday 7th January

TBC

(opens in new tab) Monday Night Football is shown for FREE on Channel 5 every week. The only catch is that kick-off is usually set for 1.15am BST in the extremely early hours of Tuesday morning. If you're happy to brave unsociable kick-off times for free NFL coverage, you can also live stream Monday Night Football on My5 (opens in new tab), which works across a wide range of devices. It's free to use, and you don't even need to create an account. Away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to live stream My5 as if you were at home. (opens in new tab) Sky Sports (opens in new tab) also airs every MNF game live, as well as up to five other NFL games each week and the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. If you don't have Sky Sports but are interested in signing up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Now is a more flexible streaming option, with Now sports passes start at £11.99. Hardcore NFL fans who want to watch as many games as possible may instead want to look at the NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab), which costs £112.99 for the season and shows every single game live.

If you're on holiday or away on business and you want to watch your country's Monday Night Football coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Monday Night Football from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

(opens in new tab) NFL fans can watch every Monday Night Football game on ESPN (ESPN 2 for the Manningcast) and ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) in the US. Coverage is also shown on ABC/ESPN 3 for select games. Kick-off is usually set for 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT each Monday. How to watch Monday Night Football without cable ESPN is the main channel you need to watch MNF, but if you don't have it as part of a cable package, there are plenty of other ways to live stream Monday Night Football. FuboTV (opens in new tab) includes ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC, NFL Network, Fox, CBS and NBC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). A cheaper alternative is Sling TV (opens in new tab). Its Orange plan provides access to ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3, and normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle (opens in new tab) will get you NFL Network and local NBC and Fox channels in most major markets. The streaming service ESPN Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. However, it's also available as part of a better-value $13.99 package with Hulu and Disney Plus as part of the Disney Bundle (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) NFL fans in Canada are amongst the luckiest in the world, as DAZN (opens in new tab) is the place to watch every single game this season. That, of course, includes every Monday Night Football, with kick-off usually set for 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT. DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch MNF NFL in Australia