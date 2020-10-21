Huawei Mate 40 livestream: how to watch the new Huawei phone launch live

The Huawei Mate 40 is nearly here, bringing up the rear of a busy month for smartphone fans (see also: iPhone 12, OnePlus 8T, Google Pixel 5, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Realme 7, and more), and it's one of the last big phones we're expecting in 2020.

Huawei has confirmed the Mate 40 is set to launch on October 22 at 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm BST / 11pm ACT, at a launch event that's set to be live streamed for all to view.

Huawei phones are typically impressive camera beasts, with hardware and software that other companies can't match, but the lack of Google apps on the phones (including the Play Store) has resulted in their popularity dwindling.

Whether or not you plan to buy the Huawei Mate 40, though, it's still worth paying attention to as an example of the very best smartphone hardware around right now. Here's how you can do that.

How to watch the Huawei Mate 40 launch event

Huawei's Mate 40 live stream is available to watch on YouTube, so you won't need to put in much effort to view it. Simply click play above, once it's started, to see what's going on.

Before that, you can use the YouTube video to sign up for a reminder for when the event starts, if you like, as the current video is just a placeholder.