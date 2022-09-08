How to watch The Good Fight season 6 online and stream last ever episodes from anywhere

After thirteen years of Diane Lockheart’s courtroom crusades, series creators Robert and Michelle King are giving up the fight. But fans can expect a thrilling final season celebrating all things Good with both familiar faces returning and TV royalty starring in new roles. Read on below and we’ll explain how to watch The Good Fight season 6 online from anywhere.

While much has changed – the law firm once known as Reddick, Boseman & Kolstad is now simply Reddick and Associates – season 6 sees Diane experience a serious case of déjà vu. It’s like the 1960s again with Roe v. Wade overturned, widespread civil unrest, and the looming threat of a new Cold War.

Cue a despondent Diane trying psychedelics to get her through this crazy time. Not that she needs them: she and new physician Lyle (Mad Men’s John Slattery) seem to be generating quite a lot of chemistry.

Meanwhile, Liz Reddick (Audra McDonald) is butting heads with Ri’Chard Lane (Andre Braugher of Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame), a flashy rainmaker brought in to boost the company’s profile – and bank balance – and there's the small matter of an impromptu visit by the FBI.

It’s shaping up to be a brilliantly explosive farewell for the Emmy-nominated series. Below our guide explains exactly how to watch The Good Fight season 6 online and from anywhere.

How to watch The Good Fight: season 6 online in the US for FREE

(opens in new tab) Ready for closing arguments? You can watch the final season of The Good Fight on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) from Thursday, September 8 at 12am PT / 3am ET. Season 6 comprises of 10 episodes in total, with new episodes dropped at the same time each week. Formerly known as CBS All Access, this VOD platform not only offers great value – a subscription to Paramount Plus is available from just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) – but it offers new members a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus free trial (opens in new tab) too. Paramount Plus is compatible with a variety of devices, including Android, iPad, and iPhone, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku, LG, Samsung, and Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, and PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S gaming consoles. You can stream on three devices simultaneously, and have the ability to download TV series and films to watch offline. Outside of the US? Residents of the country can connect to the same subscription services they pay for at home wherever they are - all that’s needed is a reliable VPN. (opens in new tab)

Watch The Good Fight online from outside your country

Eager to catch the latest instalment of The Good Fight but stuck abroad? You’ll be unable to connect to your Paramount Plus account and stream all-new episodes due to annoying regional restrictions.

Fortunately, overcoming geo-blocks is really simple. All you need to do is download a VPN to stream The Good Fight season 6 online from anywhere in the world. It's an ingenious piece of software that changes your IP address, so you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Good Fight season 6 from abroad

How to watch The Good Fight season 6 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) If you’ve got a cable TV subscription then you can watch The Good Fight season 6 on the W channel, which airs from Thursday, September 8 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET. Alternatively, subscribe to streaming service Paramount Plus for episodes of the final season. New members can enjoy a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab) in which to explore hundreds of films, TV shows, and original Paramount Plus content at no cost. But when your trial period ends, monthly membership is CAD$5.99 until you cancel. If you’re abroad when The Good Fight season 6 is released, you probably won’t be able to access the streaming service you use back home. But by downloading a VPN (opens in new tab), you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows no matter where you are.

Can I watch The Good Fight season 6 online in the UK?

(opens in new tab) For the last five seasons, More4 has been the UK home of The Good Fight, with episodes being broadcast just weeks after their US premiere - that was, before the pandemic anyway. There’s been no confirmation of a release date for season 6 though, and that might be because Paramount Plus (which owns CBS All Access shows) has now launched in the UK. If it debuts on Paramount Plus UK, then a monthly membership is £6.99, or its £69.90 for a yearly sub, with a one week-long FREE trial (opens in new tab) available to those who haven’t signed-up before. Plus, if you’re a Sky customer with Sky Cinema (opens in new tab), then Paramount Plus membership is yours as a completely free add-on service. Currently in a different country? By purchasing a VPN (opens in new tab) you can connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located and watch The Good Fight season 6 online.

How to watch The Good Fight season 6 online FREE in Australia