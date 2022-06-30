How to watch The Bad Guys online - stream the new DreamWorks animated movie at home wherever you are

The Bad Guys has been one of the biggest family movies to hit cinemas this year, and now DreamWorks' latest animation smash is available to watch at home for US subscribers of streaming service Peacock. Hollywood stars Sam Rockwell, Zazie Beetz and Marc Maron lead the voice talent of the movie, which is based on Aaron Blabey’s New York Times #1 bestselling series of children's books. Here's how to watch The Bad Guys online at home, wherever you are in the world.

Watch The Bad Guys Director: Pierre Perifel Cast: Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Anthony Ramos, Zazie Beetz, Marc Maron, Richard Ayoade Run time: 100 minutes Rating: PG (US) / U (UK) US stream: Peacock TV Watch anywhere: try the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

Rockwell takes the lead as the voice of Mr. Wolf, who heads up of a pack of ragtag of criminal animals in the animated mold of Ocean's 11.

After their latest criminal masterplan goes disastrously wrong, the gang decide to try and change their ways and go against type to become law-abiding good guys.

But their new plans to go straight quickly run into trouble when a new villain arrives in the city and begins a crime wave on their own.

Described as Tarantino for ankle-biters by critics, read on to find out how to watch The Bad Guys online wherever you are in the world.

The Bad Guys trailer

Watch the The Bad Guys in the US with Peacock

(opens in new tab) This hit animated comedy movie is heading from cinemas straight to streaming service Peacock. Subscribers can watch The Bad Guys on-demand from Friday, July 1. A subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium costs $4.99 a month (opens in new tab). Alternatively, you can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 a month, which removes ads and allows you to download select content to watch offline. Plus, you could save an extra 10% on Premium Plus (opens in new tab) by purchasing an annual plan at $99 per year.

How to watch The Bad Guys from outside your country

How to watch The Bad Guys in the UK

(opens in new tab) Unlike the US, there isn’t a streaming service that includes The Bad Guys as part of its content library. That means if you're looking to watch the film at home, your streaming options are limited to renting or purchasing the movie from a PAYG movie platform. Apple iTunes (opens in new tab) and the Google Play Store (opens in new tab) are both currently offering the movie to watch in 4K for £15.99.

Watch The Bad Guys in Canada

Stream The Bad Guys online in Australia