How to watch Team GB vs Sweden: live stream curling Winter Olympics men's final online

The Scottish quartet of Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan have ensured Team GB won't leave Beijing empty handed by reaching the Men’s Curling Final - but can they go all the way against Sweden and bring home the gold?
Read on to find out how to watch the Men’s Curling Final online and get a Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics live stream, no matter where you are in the world this weekend.
- FREE curling live streams: 7Plus (AU), CBC (CA), BBC iPlayer (UK)
Date: Saturday, February 19
Start time: 2.50pm CST (local) / 6.50am GMT / 7.50am CET / 1.50am ET
Venue: Beijing National Aquatic Centre, Beijing, China
Live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) | Peacock TV (US)| CBC (CA) | 7Plus (AUS) | Sky Sport (NZ)
Team GB should feel pretty confident coming into this one, having narrowly clinched a 7-6 victory over their opposition in the round-robin stage.
A win would ensure the first British men’s curling gold in 98 years, with that triumph coming at Chamonix 1924.
Whereas the Swedes will be hoping to go one better than their painful defeat in the gold medal match in Pyeongchang four years ago at the hands of the USA.
See full details for viewing options for watching the Winter Olympics 2022 Men's Curling final below and make sure you know how to watch a live stream of the gold medal match at Beijing 2022, no matter where you are.
Curling live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in the UK
As ever, the BBC is providing FREE coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics with live coverage of the Men's Curling Final on BBC iPlayer - it will be an early start though, with play set to begin just before 7am GMT.
Or, if you're watching on TV, BBC Two has the coverage on Saturday morning.
While the terrestrial broadcaster is set to show this match live in its entirety, the BBC won't have all the action of every event at this year's Winter Olympics. If you want to guarantee every event and every session then you'll need the Discovery+ or Eurosport Player.
Watch a curling live stream with a VPN
There are so many events going on at the Winter Olympics that not every country's TV and streaming coverage shows every discipline. If you can't get the curling where you are, then you can use a VPN to tune into a live stream from another country – something you might need to do if travelling abroad.
By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home in the same country as the streaming service that you're trying to access. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course.
Use a VPN to watch the curling from anywhere
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the best.
It's easy to use and has strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. It also has an excellent track record of unlocking the hardiest of streaming services around the world.
An annual plan comes with an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
How to use a VPN
Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN
2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location', eg: select 'US' for Peacock, or 'UK' for BBC, 'Australia' for 7Plus or 'Canada' for CBC.
3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so that might be 7Plus, CBC, BBC iPlayer or Peacock TV.
USA curling live stream: watch every Beijing 2022 event on Peacock
You can live stream all of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock TV including the Men's Curling Final which starts at 1.50am ET / 10.50pm PT on Friday night / Saturday morning.
That's every event across every sport, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies.
Peacock costs $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that offers coverage not only of Beijing 2022, but also a host of EPL soccer games, the Super Bowl, every big WWE event, plus plenty more live sports.
NBC will also provide some Winter Olympics coverage on TV, which you can live stream directly through the NBC website if you have the channel on cable. Cable-cutters can use Sling and FuboTV, but Peacock is the main hub for all things Beijing 2022.
If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN. Or consult our guide to the best Peacock VPN options for more details.
How to watch Beijing 2022 online in Australia for FREE
Aussie sports fans can watch the Winter Olympics for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7, with the Men's Curling final set to start at 5.50pm AEDT on Saturday afternoon.
And if you’d like to stream the action from Beijing online instead, Channel 7's coverage is also available to watch via the network’s 7Plusstreaming service.
Australian's get a huge choice of live events thanks to on-demand access on 7Plus which will very likely include the curling. A fantastic win for Aussie viewers!
Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Winter Olympics coverage.
Curling live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Canada
CBC is providing comprehensive coverage of the Winter Olympics in Canada, including the Men's Curling Final which starts at 1.50am ET / 10.50pm PT on Friday night / Saturday morning.
The awesome news is that coverage on CBC is available absolutely FREE on its website and apps.
CBC also offers a premium (ad-free) subscription to the channel's standalone streaming service, CBC Gem. There's currently a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month.
And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get your regular Winter Olympics live stream if you're away from Canada during the event.
Watch the Curling: live stream Beijing 2022 in New Zealand
Winter Olympics coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.
Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs $19.99 and a monthly pass costs $39.99 after a 7-day free trial.
Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.
The Men's Curling final is set to get under way at 7.50am NZDT