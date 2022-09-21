How to watch Survivor 43 online and stream new episodes every week from anywhere

There's a $1 million prize up for grabs as 18 contestants look to outlast each other for season 43 of the endurance reality show Survivor. Returning to the remote Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, the new season includes a number of the new features introduced in season 42, with a shorter series of 26 episodes. Read our guide on how you can watch Survivor 43 online and stream the new season from anywhere.

Season 43 will also include smaller tribes, risk/reward dilemmas, and the tension of Shot in the Dark's six-sided dice. The Change History hourglass and the Do-or-Die game of chance at Tribal Council that divided fans of the show last time around have meanwhile been omitted for this latest series.

New contestants for Season 43 include an elevator salesman from Hawaii, a paediatric nurse from Pennsylvania, a fashion designer from Texas and a heart valve specialist from Idaho.

The new season kicks off with a two-hour premiere on CBS, with Jeff Probst as ever the host with the most.

Who has the grit, cunning and charm to be crowned the next Sole Survivor? Follow our guide below to watch Survivor 43 online from anywhere.

How to watch Survivor 43 online from outside your country

If you're abroad when Survivor season 43 airs, you'll find that you're unable to keep up with all of the drama because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream Survivor online from anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Survivor online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust approach to security and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Survivor season 43 online: stream in the US

(opens in new tab) New episodes of Survivor season 43 are airing every Wednesday on CBS at 8pm ET/PT after its 2-hour premier episode on September 21. If you have the channel on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website (opens in new tab). You'll need to sign in with your cable provider details.

How to watch Survivor season 43 without cable in the US

For cord cutters, you can stream Survivor season 43 on Paramount Plus, which costs just $4.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab).

It's bursting with top shows like 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story, all things Star Trek, and live sports action from CBS.

Another alternative is an over-the-top streaming service, and our recommendation would be FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is a complete cable replacement carrying more than 100 channels and starting from $64.99 a month.

Better still, there's a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial (opens in new tab) on offer so you can try before you buy - and cancel if you're not a fan.

Away from the US but want to watch the same streaming coverage you do when at home? You got it - just grab a great VPN deal (opens in new tab) and follow our instructions above to get started.

How to watch Survivor 43 online FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) Survivor season 43 is also being shown by Global TV in Canada in tandem with the US, with episodes airing at 8pm ET/PT on Wednesdays, starting September 21. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can still watch Survivor season 43 for FREE, by downloading the Global TV app. It lets you watch episodes for free for the first seven days after they air, without requiring you to sign in with the details of a cable provider. Outside of Canada? Tune in just like you would at home by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you'd normally stream.

How to watch Survivor season 43 online for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) New episodes of Survivor season 43 air at 7.30pm AEST every Thursday on free-to-air 9Go! from September 22. That means you'll also be able to watch the show online completely FREE via Channel 9's streaming service 9Now (opens in new tab). It doesn't cost a penny to create an account to stream the service, just a few minor details like your Aussie postcode (e.g. 3000 if you can somehow afford to live in the heart of Melbourne). Not in Australia? Any Aussies abroad looking to catch-up on the show and stream the new episodes will find that a good VPN (opens in new tab) helps them access the service from anywhere.

Can I watch Survivor season 43 in the UK?

Survivor never caught on in the UK, with a Blighty version of the show flopping on ITV nearly two decades ago.

While a recently announced new UK reboot of the show is set to make its way to the BBC next year, the US version still doesn't currently have a home on linear TV in the region.