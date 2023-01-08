Don’t snigger, but there’s an evening-long threeway coming to CBS. Yes, for the first time in the franchise’s 20-year history, the field agents of NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i are being thrown together for one mega, three-hour long crossover. We’re beyond excited to see all these NCISverse characters collide in what promises to be a thrilling feature-length special. Below we’ll explain how to watch the NCIS season 20 three-part crossover online from anywhere.

Police procedural drama NCIS has been delighting audiences since 2003. But its lauded crossover episodes have long been a highlight, ramping up the criminal drama, playful banter, and explosive action. Now that they’ve thrown NCIS: Hawai’i into the mix, we’re expecting TV dynamite.

So, what exactly brings these teams together from across the USA?

The NCIS episode “Too Many Cooks” begins proceedings with Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) and Grisha Callen (Chris O’Donnell) arriving in Washington D.C. along with Hawai’i’s Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), where they and NCIS regulars including Alden Parker (Gary Cole) and the charismatic Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) plan to celebrate the retirement of a beloved professor. But when said professor turns up dead, they find themselves in the midst of a conspiracy that forces them to work together to save each other from deadly assassins.

This crossover is going to be more lit than a Molotov cocktail, so just read on for how to watch NCIS season 20 three-part crossover event online from anywhere.

How to watch NCIS season 20 crossover event online in the US

(opens in new tab) The NCIS crossover event on Monday, January 9 begins with the NCIS season 20 episode “Too Many Cooks” at 8pm ET/PT. Following right after is NCIS: Hawai’i season 2 episode 10 at 9pm, and the evening of NCIS entertainment concludes with NCIS: Los Angeles episode, “A Long Time Coming” at 10pm. Subsequent weeks will see episodes of NCIS move to the later timeslot of 9pm. If you have the channel on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand through the CBS website (opens in new tab). You'll need to sign in with your cable provider details.

Watch NCIS season 20 without cable in the US

(opens in new tab) Cord-cutters can watch the NCIS season 20 crossover event on Paramount Plus without the need for cable TV. As above, the highly anticipated trio of episodes will land on Monday, January 9. A subscription to the streaming service is available from just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) after a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus free trial (opens in new tab). Paramount Plus is bursting with top shows like the Halo TV series (opens in new tab), 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story (opens in new tab), all things Star Trek, and live sports action from CBS, including Champions League soccer and the NFL. An alternative is an over-the-top streaming service with the CBS TV channel, and our recommendation would be FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is a complete cable replacement carrying more than 100 channels and starting from $69.99 a month. Better still, there's a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial (opens in new tab) on offer so you can try before you buy - and cancel if you're not a fan.

How to watch NCIS season 20 crossover event online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when the NCIS crossover episodes are released, you might struggle to watch them due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream episodes of NCIS season 20 and its spin-off shows online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.

Use a VPN to watch NCIS season 20 online from abroad

How to watch NCIS season 20 crossover event online in Canada

(opens in new tab) The highly anticipated NCIS threeway crossover will air on Global TV in Canada and starts from 8pm ET/PT on January 9, with episodes following the same schedule as in the US. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can still watch NCIS in Canada via the Global TV app or online platform. It lets you watch some shows for free for the first seven days after they air, without requiring you to sign in with the details of a cable provider. However, you’ll need a valid cable login to get access to all Global content. Alternatively, purchase a subscription to StackTV (opens in new tab) via Amazon Channels to get Global TV content and more on-demand. Outside of Canada? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch NCIS season 20 crossover event FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Before the show’s midseason break all NCIS season 20 episodes landed on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) just two days after their US debut. And although it hasn’t been explicitly confirmed, we’d therefore expect the new NCIS crossover episodes to be available no later than Wednesday, January 11 too. A monthly subscription to Paramount Plus costs AU$8.99, and offers up TV series like NCIS: Hawaii, Yellowjackets, Paw Patrol and Dexter: New Blood, in addition to live sports, Paramount Originals, and ViacomCBS content and films fresh from cinemas. Even better, new subscribers can enjoy a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). As detailed above, if you’re abroad you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN (opens in new tab) as per our guide above.

