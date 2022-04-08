How to watch iCarly season 2 online: stream the reboot from anywhere

Brace yourselves for more romance and online iCarly shenanigans as Carly Shay and friends return to Bushwell Plaza. Starring Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress and Laci Mosley, below we’ll break down how to watch iCarly season 2 online and stream the second instalment of the noughties sitcom revival with a Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) subscription.

Season 2 picks up where we left off: with Carly undecided if old-flame Beau or new boyfriend Wes was the better prospect.

We’ll also discover if those unresolved feelings between her and iCarly producer Freddie develop, to whom she confesses that “I could never do this show without you.”

There'll be lots of exciting guest appearances too, with Josh Peck back as Carly’s manager Paul, and Mary Scheer reprising her OG role as Freddie’s mother. Plus - great news for RuPaul’s Drag Race stans - Harper will be visited by queens Scarlett Envy, Mo Heart, and Kandy Muse.

Hilarious and heartfelt, you can catch new episodes with our guide below on how to watch iCarly season 2 online now.

How to watch iCarly season 2 online and stream the reboot from outside your country

Away from home when the second season of iCarly lands on Paramount Plus? Then you’ll be unable to connect to your account from abroad due to annoying regional restrictions.

How to watch iCarly season 2 online FREE on Paramount Plus in the US

What else can I watch on Paramount Plus?

The service features new originals and is home to TV shows including the Star Trek franchise and 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story, not to mention being the place to watch Halo and the upcoming Frasier sequel.

You'll also get the best of CBS's live sports action without having to splash out on pricey cable. That, PLUS Hollywood movies like Scream 2022, the Mission: Impossible franchise, and Terminator: Dark Fate to boot.

Paramount Plus is compatible with a variety of devices, including Android, iPad, and iPhone, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku, LG, Samsung, and Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, and PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S gaming consoles. You can stream on three devices simultaneously, and have the ability to download TV series and films to watch offline.

How to watch iCarly season 2 online: watch the series reboot in Canada for FREE

(opens in new tab) Heck yes! Paramount Plus is available to stream in Canada (opens in new tab) too. That means young millennials desperate for the season 2 follow up of the iCarly reboot can watch it from Friday, April 8, at the same time as the US (3am ET / 12am PT). New episodes will be added every Friday for eight weeks after that. The monthly subscription fee is just $5.99 CAD – less than Disney Plus – and comes with a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) for new subscribers. If you plan to be abroad when new episodes of iCarly drop online, just download a VPN like Express VPN (opens in new tab). That way you can still login to your account and stream Paramount Plus no matter where you are.

How to watch iCarly season 2 online in Australia

(opens in new tab) Being a Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) exclusive, iCarly can only be streamed on that service. Luckily, it’s been available Down Under for some months, so prepare for a second helping of iCarly starting from Saturday, April 9. New episodes will be added at the same time each week. The monthly subscription is AUD$8.99, which gets you TV series like NCIS: Hawaii, Yellowjackets, Queen of the Universe, Paw Patrol and Dexter: New Blood, in addition to live sports, Paramount Originals, ViacomCBS content and films fresh from cinemas. And before you pay a dollar, new subscribers can enjoy a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) first. Once again, if you find yourself out of the country, geo-blocks will stop you connecting to your streaming service. Downloading a VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is an easy way to overcome this obstacle and stream your favorite films and TV shows from anywhere in the world.

How to watch iCarly season 2 online in the UK

Sadly for UK viewers, the iCarly revival still isn’t available to stream. But it won’t be long now before it lands on those fair shores, because Paramount Plus recently announced it will launch in the UK this summer. Sky Cinema or Sky Q customers will receive the service free, or, alternatively, customers can purchase it through other devices and OTT services for a small fee. If you’re travelling to the UK and get frustrated by geo-blocks, you can watch new episodes of iCarly with a VPN (opens in new tab). Not only will it let you stream from anywhere, it’ll help keep your personal details safe online too.