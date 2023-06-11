How to watch Djokovic vs Ruud live stream — French Open final 2023

Watch a Djokovic vs Ruud live stream

After a Djokovic vs Ruud live stream? The French Open final is free on 9Now in Australia. Use a VPN to watch free from anywhere in the world if you're an Aussie abroad. In the US, Djokovic vs Ruud is live on NBC and Peacock. It's TSN in Canada, and Eurosport and Discovery+ in the UK. Full details on how to watch Djokovic vs Ruud free online are below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sunday, June 11 Expected start time: 3pm CEST / 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST Free live stream: 9Now (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch your stream while abroad

Djokovic vs Ruud preview

When it was confirmed that Rafael Nadal would miss the French Open, players around the world must have breathed a sigh of relief, and perhaps none more so than Novak Djokovic. The Serbian has lost to the Spaniard three times in the final at Roland-Garros and entered the tournament in Paris tied with Nadal, and Roger Federer, on 22 Grand Slams. Now, having reached the final for a sixth time, the 36-year-old has the chance to eclipse his two greatest rivals and become the first man in history to win each Grand Slam at least three times.

Standing in his way is a player who has become a master on the red clay. Casper Ruud has won nine of his 10 ATP Tour titles on the surface and has looked back to his sensational best in reaching a second successive French Open final. The Norwegian lost out to Nadal one year ago but produced a scintillating display in the semi-finals as he dismantled Alexander Zverev in three sets.

Ruud is aiming to become the first Norwegian male to win a Grand Slam tournament and will have to use all his skill and guile to overcome an in-form and determined Djokovic. The Serb holds a 4-0 record against the 24-year-old, has twice beaten him on clay and has never even dropped a set. However, the two have never met in a Slam and with history on the line for both players, expect an absolute thriller on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Here's how to get a Djokovic vs Ruud live stream and watch today's French Open final from wherever you are.

How to live stream Djokovic vs Ruud for FREE

Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch the French Open final of Djokovic vs Ruud for FREE on 9Gem. That means viewers can fire up a free Djokovic vs Ruud live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Just be aware that play is scheduled to get underway no earlier than 11pm AEST on Sunday night. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Djokovic vs Ruud on 9Now from abroad. Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch Djokovic vs Ruud from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page – everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Djokovic vs Ruud.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Djokovic vs Ruud live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to use a VPN to watch Djokovic vs Ruud

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now for Aussies abroad.

How to watch Djokovic vs Ruud: live stream French Open in the US without cable

Djokovic vs Ruud is scheduled to start no earlier than 9am ET / 6am PT on Friday morning, and it's being shown Peacock TV and NBC in the US. How to watch Djokovic vs Ruud without cable: Both of this weekend's finals are also being shown on Peacock TV and NBC. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBC as part of its Sling Blue package in most major markets. The usual cost is $45 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC is FuboTV. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Djokovic vs Ruud: live stream French Open for free in the UK

The French Open is no longer on free-to-air TV in the UK. Instead, tennis fans need to subscribe to Eurosport or its streaming arm Discovery+ to watch Djokovic vs Ruud, which is scheduled to start no earlier than 2pm BST on Sunday afternoon. A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to live stream Djokovic vs Ruud and watch French Open tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Djokovic vs Ruud on TSN. Play is scheduled to get underway no earlier than 9am ET / 6am PT on Sunday morning. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Djokovic vs Ruud live stream. If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service for free for a limited time. Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Djokovic vs Ruud: live stream tennis in New Zealand