How to watch ABC on TV, online and from anywhere

ABC is one of the most popular cable channels in the US - and for good reason. Home to the likes of Grey's Anatomy, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Celebrity Family Feud, ABC will also be the place to get yourself an Oscars live stream this weekend.

However, if you find yourself outside of the States for whatever reason, you'll miss out on its packed TV schedule and its on-demand content you otherwise pay for.

Whether you want to watch The Bachelorette, American Idol, or The Good Doctor, we'll explain how you can watch ABC on TV and online, Stateside or not, with our guide below.

How to watch ABC live in the US

Watching ABC in the US couldn't be simpler, especially if you have cable or an OTT subscription package in your home. Then it's simply a matter of flicking on the TV and turning over to ABC.

For those that want to watch ABC live on desktop, you'll need to head to the ABC website and sign in with your provider login details. Of course, if you want to watch on another device like your smartphone or tablet, there is an ABC app on both iOS and Android that you can download. From there you'll need to follow much the same process of signing in with your cable provider details.

For those without cable, there are a number of cord-cutting services available that include ABC as a part of their packages including Sling TV and FuboTV (both of which offer a cable-like experience), as well as the Hulu with Live TV package, and YouTube TV.

(Image credit: ABC)

How to watch ABC live from abroad

Even though you might have a cable package or a cord-cutting service that includes ABC, you'll be unable to watch the channel live or any of its on-demand content if you're outside of the States.

To access what you pay for when overseas, then, you'll be in need of the best VPN to bypass these geo-restrictions.

Allowing you to hop onto a US VPN server, this piece of software manipulates your IP address and changes it to make it appear as though you're browsing right from home.

Once you're connected to a server within the States, you'll be able to bypass these geo-restrictions and head straight to the ABC website, or your chosen cord-cutting service to watch ABC live and on-demand from abroad.

Which is the best ABC VPN?

ExpressVPN - the best VPN for unblocking ABC

Finding itself top of many of our buying guides, including best streaming VPN, ExpressVPN is up for the job in allowing you to access ABC no matter where in the world you end up. Offering a wealth of servers and security features, it's also super easy-to-use. Sign up now and get 3 months free and try risk-free with its 30-day money-back guarantee as the cherry on top.

How to sign up to ABC

Signing up to ABC is as simple as choosing a cable package or cord-cutting service. In terms of cable and satellite packages, ABC comes with most basic subscriptions. For those who have cut the cord and want something more affordable, as mentioned before, FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu, and AT&T TV all offer the ability to watch ABC live, as well as its on-demand TV shows and movies.

It's also worth noting, even without signing up, there is a limited library of content you can watch on ABC's website, including select episodes of shows. While you won't be able to settle in for a full binge of a season, it'll give you a taste of what you can expect from ABC's roster of great entertainment.

How to sign up to ABC outside of the US with a VPN

When outside of the US, signing up can be slightly more tricky. However, as long as you're a US resident or have a US credit card, you should be good to go. If you're without the latter, it's worth trying to find a streaming service that offers alternative payment methods. For instance, Sling TV allows you to sign up through PayPal.

Other than those two requirements, you'll also need to sign up to a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Once you've set up the VPN on your device, all you need to do is connect to a US server to gain access to the ABC website and circumvent geoblocks. Then you can head on your merry way to your provider's website just as you would back home - sign up and start watching.