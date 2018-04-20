How to watch the San Francisco Giants: live stream the Giants online absolutely anywhere

The San Francisco Giants had more losses than wins last season and stumbled to their worst record since 1985. However, this off-season the team addressed some key areas and are back to turn things around. It may just be safe again to watch the Giants in the 2018 season.

If you're a die-hard Giants fan then you know how hard it can be to tune in for every game without a cable TV subscription and even then network restrictions still might prevent you from watching some of the team's home games. Luckily though, we'll show you how to live stream the Giants online, so if you're in San Francisco or anywhere else in the world for that matter, you'll never miss a game this season.

How to stream the Giants live online

When it comes to streaming baseball online, your first choice has to be MLB.TV. Not only does it have the most extensive game coverage, but the devices it supports are really varied, too.

You can watch every out-of-market regular season game live on MLB.TV. Or if you prefer to see the games in HD you can view them on demand. MLB.TV’s out-of-market yearly packages are the best for value and you can choose whether you want to watch all the teams in the league for $115.99 a year or just follow a single team for $89.99 a year.

MLB.TV works on all of the most popular streaming devices including Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and many others so you’ll never miss a game no matter where you are.

Stream the Giants in California, during blackout games and outside the US

If there is no official broadcast option in your country or a game is not playing locally on MLB.TV due to an MLB blackout, you'll need to use a VPN to dial in to a location in the US that does have coverage. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best three VPNs currently available:

Avoid the MLB blackout with a VPN If you live in San Francisco and don't want to pay for local cable television just to watch some baseball, catching the Giants live is made very difficult for you. Because the MLB agrees exclusive rights for those stations, MLB.TV can't broadcast as the action happens. You have to settle to watch the game 90 minutes after it ends. But using a VPN is a handy way around this. Once you've signed up to an MLB subscription, grab one of our recommended VPNs and log in. Then use a server in another state and watch those Giants go!

Other ways to watch the San Francisco Giants online

MLB.TV won't be for everyone. If you want a paid option that includes other television and sports, then going for a more all-encompassing plan might be better for you. Below are some other options to consider.

But remember that the same applies if you're trying to watch the Giants within San Francisco or are trying to watch a blackout game - you'll need a VPN to do so, so check out how to do that above.

Facebook Thanks to a deal between Facebook and Major League Baseball, you can stream 25 afternoon games in the US for free right from the social network. All of the games will take place on weekday afternoons (primarily on Wednesdays) at the MLB Facebook page, but this is a free option that gives you a taste of what it’s like to be able to stream MLB games from your browser.

Twitter Following in Facebook's footsteps, Twitter has the right to live stream an MLB game every week during the regular season. Again, these will be on weekday afternoons. The Giants are not on the schedule for April but they will likely be later on the season. You can watch all the action live at live.twitter.com/MLB.

ESPN+ ESPN+ offers fans a dynamic lineup of live sports, high-quality original shows and films, exclusive studio programs and an unmatched on-demand library. And it's really cheap, costing only $4.99 per month. When it comes to MLB, ESPN+ is featuring one MLB game each day, seven days per week throughout the MLB regular season. That means it isn't the most comprehensive option for Giants fans. But if you’re interested in following the MLB as a whole and want to catch up with other big games, than this service could be a good, cheap fit.

The best of the rest for streaming the Giants: