How to buy photo canvas prints: what do they cost and what sizes do they come in?

Finding your perfect canvas print has never been easier, thanks to the number of sites selling all varieties including art, graphic, and photo prints. Picking an elegant canvas that complements the interior decor of your home is now as simple as a quick Google search.

Creatives out there will be pleased to hear many sites (the likes of Mixbook, CanvasPop and Great Big Canvas) allow you to upload your own photo images to make prints. You can show off your photographs and drawings on the walls of your home, or give them to a friend. Some providers even allow you to make collages on canvas!

We’re about to explain the ins and outs of canvas buying for anyone interested in acquiring a print. We’ll look at factors that influence canvas print purchases, including the size of the print, cost, and display, so you can find the best canvas print services for your requirements.

First thing's first...make sure you use one of the best canvas print services

Mixbook is our favorite canvas print service

Mixbook is a brilliant do-it all service that is fantastic for photo books, calendars, cards and - most importantly - canvas prints. It's actual canvas and print quality is excellent and the online software makes things so easy to create a fantastic gift or memory for your own home.

How much do canvas prints cost?

The price of canvas prints varies, but you can bet your bottom dollar that the amount you pay will reflect the quality of the product you receive, with the more expensive services consistently providing a better product.

Personalized prints were traditionally a luxury purchase, but these days there are many budget printing services offering personalized options, with some large grocery stores (like Walmart) moving into the field. You can get a budget canvas print for as little as $6.99 or pay upwards of $300 for a canvas print of gallery quality. Beyond that you can pay even more if you want fancy frames on them, too.

What size do canvas prints come in?

Most canvas print sites sell the same size prints, with the smallest being 8x12 inches and the largest 24x34 inches.

A4 prints of 8x12 inches are the size of A4 paper and are more appropriate for a room with small walls, like a home office, than a larger room, which usually requires a statement print. A3 prints of 12x16 inches are a good size for walls of multiple prints as they’re big enough to be eye-catching but not large enough to dominate a space.

Larger statement prints come in two sizes: 16x24 inches and 24x34 inches. Both look good as a statement print above a sofa or behind a bed, but the size you should choose depends on how big your room is and how much space you want the print to dominate.

How to display my canvas print?

Most people advise displaying your canvas print in a single or multi-panel set-up. A single panel print is one canvas print, typically of a larger size, displayed as a statement piece in a larger room of the house, such as a bedroom or lounge. Simply choose the photo, artwork, or image you desire and have it printed in the style of your choice.

Multi-panel prints are a single print split across multiple canvases. They also make a big statement in large rooms and are a fashionable way to display distinct, graphic images, like abstract paintings or photographs with a singular focus.

(Image credit: Overstock.com)

