The best canvas print services online 2020

The best canvas print services can help you quickly turn your favorite photo into a work of art. Regardless of whether you want to display a sentimental family snap or an eye-catching landscape from a recent holiday, canvas prints are able to add an artistic, personal flourish to your home.

Much like photo books, canvas prints have also exploded in popularity over recent years—the additional depth that the medium offers, both in its fabric and three-dimensional frame, make it an attractive alternative to standard flat prints.

However, this popularity has led to many companies entering the canvas print market, making it more difficult to discern the most reliable. In a bid to make things easier, we’ve researched and summarized the best canvas print services in the market in 2020.

The best canvas print service today is:

Mixbook is perhaps best known for its high-quality photo printing services, and its canvas prints are similarly impressive—offering a gallery-grade textured canvas, sag-resistant print fabric, and custom frames in a variety of colors.

Mixbook is perhaps best known for its high-quality photo printing services, and its canvas prints are similarly impressive—offering a gallery-grade textured canvas, sag-resistant print fabric, and custom frames in a variety of colors.

Mixbook’s editing tool is intuitive, allowing you to easily place your image on its different frame sizes and shapes before you buy. And we like that all canvases you order come with a finished back, all ready for you to hang straight on your wall. You also have the option to add floating frames in white, black or brown.

Mixbook isn’t the cheapest option however, with an 8” x 10” canvas costing around $50. But if you sign up for the newsletter and don’t need your print immediately, you may be able to take advantage of the generous discounts frequently offered to visitors. Plus, Mixbook also offers '100% Happiness Guaranteed' returns.

CanvasPop prides itself on excellent customer service. Almost as soon as you begin designing your artwork on the CanvasPop site, a chat option appears, allowing you to discuss your design with a member of staff. After you’ve made your order, its in-house artists will perform lighting and color corrections—referred to as the “PicturePerfect” service—to get the best result from your original image.

CanvasPop combines this attention to detail with high-quality materials. Its gallery-quality canvases hold color incredibly well, claiming to be water and fade resistant. While its sleek frames come in white, black, and espresso.

So confident is CanvasPop that you’ll love your canvas, it also offers a comprehensive money-back guarantee. One downside is a long delivery period which can be up to 2–3 weeks, unless you pay for the $39 Rush Shipping option. Still, if you don’t need your artwork immediately, CanvasPop is one of the best options out there.

The first thing you might notice about the Great Big Canvas website is that it feels a touch dated, but don’t be fooled - this is a top-quality printing service with ample customizability.

Its canvas design tool is slick and intuitive, without having the dizzying array of features some providers offer. After you’ve uploaded your image, Great Big Canvas shows you how it’ll look in a room in different sizes. It offers eight, from 8” x 10” to 36” x 36”, so you can get a feel for how the finished artwork will look in your space.

To add a sophisticated flourish, you can choose to add a floating frame, but sadly these can cost more than half as much as the canvas itself. The finished product, which comes with built-in UVB protection from the elements, is impressive. The price tag reflects this high quality - cheaper options are available - but large discounts can make Great Big Canvas great value for money if you’re willing to wait.

4. Shutterfly A quality print for a reasonable price Canvas: Cotton | Standard delivery time: 5-8 days | Online assistant: No Shutterfly - Canvas Prints from $48.99 Visit Site at Shutterfly Satisfaction guarantee 3D previews Trusted name Website feels dated

Shutterfly offers a huge array of products aside from canvas prints, and is amongst the most established canvas printers out there. Its website is incredibly easy to use and can display designs in 3D, so you can see exactly which parts of the image will be stretched around the sides of the canvas.

Shutterfly’s prints are of impressive quality and free of the “bleeding” or pixelation that can occur with art of this kind, partly because its inks are UV and fade-resistant. Almost all art will eventually discolor after enough time in the sun, but this protection will delay the process.

So if you’re looking for a good quality print from a respected supplier at a reasonable price, look no further Shutterfly.

5. Snapfish Reliable printing service with a couple of minor issues Canvas: Satin | Standard delivery time: 3-5 days | Online assistant: No Snapfish - Photobooks from $12.99 Visit Site at Snapfish Great image finish Easy-to-use website Environmentally friendly No in-site editing

Like Shutterfly, Snapfish has been in the canvas printing game for years and is particularly popular among photographers. Its website is intuitive and simply laid out and allows you to upload photos straight from social media. However, there’s no option to edit your source image - for example, to remove red-eye - which other services offer.

Snapfish uses environmentally friendly materials where possible and is the only service listed here that uses high-quality satin as its canvas fabric. It’s not specified whether Snapfish’s “12 water-based inks” are resistant to fading and damp, but we imagine they are coated in a protective spray of some kind, as per other printing services. Overall, though, this is a minor concern as Snapfish offers a beautiful final product.

Canvas print tips: our advice for creating the best finish

Find a high quality image

The quality of your image is perhaps the most important thing to get right when designing a canvas print. Even if you aren’t planning on making a large print, a high-quality image is an absolute must to avoid pixelation and blurring. Many canvas print services also offer a pre-printing photo correction service, and the higher quality source file you upload, the more they’ll be able to improve your image.

Consider your canvas finish

All of the services listed use very good or top-quality canvases, but it’s up to you to decide whether you want a matte or gloss finish. The latter may be more classy, but the added shine can distract from the image in a brightly lit room. It’s also worth considering whether you prefer polyester to linen, or vice versa. Each has its own benefit - cotton prints tend to last longer, but polyester prints offer more vivid colors.

Choose the right format for your image

As previously mentioned, canvases come in a selection of sizes and formats. If you want to use several photos from one event, then a collage canvas will be able to fit in more images. If it’s a large landscape, a panorama canvas might suit best. And if you want something more artistically adventurous, a “triptych” set of three canvases all displaying different parts of one image is an eye-catching option.