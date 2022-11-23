Giants vs Cowboys live stream: how to watch NFL Thanksgiving football online from anywhere

This Thanksgiving, let's show some gratitude to the NFC East, which is dishing up more than its fair share of excellence so far this season. The New York Giants face the Dallas Cowboys in a game that was always going to have major playoff implications, but with Dallas leapfrogging New York this past weekend, things have amped even further. Read on as we explain how to watch a Giants vs Cowboys live stream online from anywhere.

Both teams are 7-3, but the Cowboys currently own the tiebreaker thanks to their 23–16 victory over the Giants in September. America's Team ran all over the G-Men on that occasion — though the Giants have mostly looked great since — and the Giants faithful have every reason to fear a repeat.

Everything that could have gone wrong did go wrong during their 31-18 defeat to the Lions over the weekend, and then some! Daniel Jones threw two interceptions that were both punished, Saquon Barkley ran out of steam, and red-hot rookie receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, and a roll call of starters picked up injuries — including cornerback Fabian Moreau, right tackle Tyre Phillips, and safety Jason Pinnock.

With four consecutive divisional matchups on the cards, this could hardly have happened at a worse time, but all Brian Daboll's Gmen can do is show fight. The Cowboys are being spoken of as the No.2 team in the NFC after their phenomenal 40-3 victory over a top-notch Vikings team, in which running back Tony Pollard and linebacker Micah Parsons looked frighteningly good.

The outcome of this clash could also decide who gets Odell Beckham Jr.’s signature, and you can follow our guide on how to watch a Giants vs Cowboys live stream wherever you are.

Giants vs Cowboys live stream: how to watch NFL in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch the Giants vs Cowboys game on Fox in the US, with kick-off set for 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT on Thursday afternoon. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream Giants vs Cowboys directly through the Fox website (opens in new tab). How to watch Giants vs Cowboys without cable Sling TV (opens in new tab) is an OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans. The Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package offers local Fox and NBC channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering off numerous NFL games including both prime-time and local broadcasts. It normally costs $40 a month, but if you're new to the service, you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle (opens in new tab) adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as getting you a raft of other premium channels. A costlier but even more thorough alternative is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes Fox, NFL Network, CBS, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling TV, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

It's that time again! Watch a World Cup 2022 live stream from anywhere

How to watch Giants vs Cowboys from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday, or you're away on business, and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address, so you appear to be in an entirely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Giants vs Cowboys from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch Giants vs Cowboys: live stream NFL in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Giants vs Cowboys kicks off at 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT on Thursday, and is being shown on DAZN (opens in new tab), which is live-streaming every single NFL game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The Giants vs Cowboys is also being televised by both TSN and CTV. If you don't have cable, you can live stream Giants vs Cowboys on TSN Direct, with a subscription costing CA$19.99 a month or CA$199.90 per year. CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only sub.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

Giants vs Cowboys live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

(opens in new tab) The Giants vs Cowboys game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 9.30pm GMT on Thursday night. The network shows up to six NFL games live each week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, as well as the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Hardcore NFL fans may instead want to look at the NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab), which costs £49.99 for the rest of the season and shows every single game live. Not in the UK, but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Cowboys vs Giants FREE: live stream NFL in Australia