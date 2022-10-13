Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch Europa League online from anywhere

Sitting pretty at the top of the standings at home and in Europe, things could hardly be going better for Arsenal right now, but they can't afford to get complacent as they visit Bodo/Glimt in northern Norway. Mikel Arteta's men won the reverse fixture 3-0 but the Yellow Horde gave them a couple of big scares. Read on to find out how to watch a Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal live stream and catch the Europa League online, no matter where you are in the world.

Last time out, Eddie Nketiah sent Arsenal on their way with a poacher's finish after Kieran Tierney had crashed a strike off the post. Rob Holding then met a beautiful cross from Fábio Vieira with an equally lovely glancing header to make it two before the break.

Vieira grabbed the third when Gabriel Jesus danced his way around yellow-shirted bodies along the byeline and laid it on a plate for the Portuguese midfielder, but it wasn't all plain-sailing for the Gunners.

Bodo/Glimt were lively after the break, and a goalline clearance was required to deny skipper Ulrik Saltnes late on, after Amahl Pellegrino had forced Matt Turner into a smart save. Kjetil Knutsen's men romped to a 4-1 victory at the weekend, and Pellegrino, who's by far the top scorer in Eliteserien, will be desperate to get off the mark in the Europa League.

The wait will have been worth it if that elusive first goal comes against an opponent as storied as Arsenal. Follow our guide to get a Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal live stream and watch the Europa League online from anywhere.

How to watch Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal: live stream Europa League soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) in the US, with kick-off set for 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT on Thursday. CBS is the official US broadcaster for 2022/23 Europa League and UCL soccer. Paramount Plus live streams the vast majority of games, while some fixtures are shown on CBS. A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab) for new customers, meaning you can live stream Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal and at least a few more games for nothing. You can watch through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app, which is available on most smart devices. Outside of the US? If you're unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal from outside your country

How to watch a Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal. Coverage starts at 5.15pm BST on BT Sport 2, ahead of a 5.45pm kick-off. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the game on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Europa League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch Europa League soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, soccer fans can watch Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal on streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab). Kick-off is scheduled for 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT on Thursday. DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single Europa League game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of UCL and EFL Championship soccer and WTA tennis, not to mention it's also the place to watch every single NFL game this season. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). If you're outside Canada and want to watch the Europa League using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN (opens in new tab) is all you need to tune in just like you would home.

How to watch Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal: live stream Europa League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 3.45am AEDT in the small hours of Friday morning. The streaming service is showing every single Europa League match ad-free, and it's also the place to watch the Champions League and Europa Conference League, international rugby and Formula E. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal: live stream Europa League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal on Spark Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 5.45am NZDT bright and early on Friday morning. Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can try before you buy, and once that expires, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes every Europa League and UCL game, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, the European Rugby Champions Cup, F1, MotoGP, NFL and WTA tennis. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal: live stream Champions League online in India