Australian Open live stream 2023: how to watch tennis online from anywhere

Australian Open live stream 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: Monday, January 16 - Sunday, January 29 Free live stream: 9Now (Aus) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Australian Open live stream: preview

Novak Djokovic is back in Melbourne and eyeing up a record-extending 10th Australian Open title, though he's going to have to wrestle the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup out of Rafael Nadal's hands. As Ashleigh Barty has retired, there will be a new women's singles champion, and Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula are amongst the favorites for the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup. Read on to find out how to watch a 2023 Australian Open live stream from anywhere - and ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

Australian Open live stream 2023 Start times: 11am AEDT (local) / 1pm NZDT / 12am GMT / 7pm ET / 4pm PT Venue: Melbourne Park FREE live stream: 9Now (opens in new tab) (AU) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) Global streams: ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) or ESPN via Sling TV discount (opens in new tab) or FuboTV FREE trial (opens in new tab) (US) | Discovery+ (UK) | TSN (CA) | Sky Sport (NZ)

Nadal has struggled since his comeback from an abdominal injury, losing to Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur this month, but let's not forget that the Spaniard was in a similar position this time last year. Djokovic too is carrying a hamstring issue, and with the boo boys likely to be on his back, there could be a real opportunity for someone different to snatch the title.

Aussie antihero Nick Kyrgios is an obvious candidate, as is Italian rising star Jannik Sinner, while Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas would love to remind the world of their talents. Carlos Alcaraz would have been a front-runner if he hadn't been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Pegula beat Swiatek en route to a United Cup victory with the US this month, a result that's really put the cat among the pigeons in the women's draw. Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff have also kicked off the year with trophies, while Ons Jabeur is still chasing her first slam and Chinese youngster Zheng Qinwen has all the qualities to rise to the very top.

Follow our guide as we explain how you can watch a 2023 Australian Open live stream from wherever you are.

How to watch Australian Open FREE live stream

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia can watch Australian Open 2023 for FREE on Channel 9 and 9Gem (opens in new tab). That means viewers can also fire up a free Aussie Open live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Australian Open on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Play typically starts at 11am AEDT each morning, with the evening sessions getting underway at 7pm. Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, as it's live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. Subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day FREE trial.

Watch an Australian Open live stream from overseas

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing the Australian Open.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem: geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch an Australian Open live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've tested all the major VPNs and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN to watch Australian Open 2023

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now (opens in new tab) for Aussie citizens abroad.

How to watch Australian Open 2023: live stream tennis in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, ESPN has the broadcasting rights to the 2023 Australian Open. Play typically starts at 7pm ET / 4pm PT each day, but you'll have to be up well into the early hours to catch the evening sessions, which start at 3am ET / 12am PT. Stream Australian Open 2023 live without cable If you don't have ESPN on cable, you'll need a streaming service that includes it, and ESPN Plus is the cheapest and most obvious place to start. ESPN Plus costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. For the ultimate value, you can get a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which adds loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content to the mix. Another good option is Sling TV. Its Orange package offers ESPN 1, 2 and 3, plus plenty more top premium channels. It costs $40 a month but you can get your first month for half-price (opens in new tab). A costlier but even more thorough cable alternative is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and more than 100 more channels. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). And remember, use a VPN to access your domestic streaming services when outside your home country - we rate ExpressVPN as the best overall (opens in new tab).

How to watch Australian Open 2023: live stream tennis in the UK

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in the UK can watch the 2023 Australian Open on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery Plus. You'll have to be up seriously late to tune into the day sessions, which begin at midnight UK time, though the evening sessions get underway at 8am GMT, which is much more palatable. Discovery+ subscriptions costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and allows you to tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to live stream Australian Open 2023 and watch tennis online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch the Australian Open 2023 on TSN. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a tennis live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. Play gets underway at 7pm ET / 4pm PT each day, but be warned that the evening sessions begin at 3am ET / 12am PT. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Australian Open 2023: live stream tennis in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans can watch the Australian Open on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand. Play typically begins at 12pm NZDT, with the evening sessions starting at 9pm. You can also tune in via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform, which costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch the tennis online using the country's Sky Go service.

Australian Open schedule 2023

Monday, January 16

1st Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Tuesday, January 17

1st Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Wednesday, January 18

2nd Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Thursday, January 19

2nd Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Friday, January 20

3rd Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Saturday, January 21

3rd Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Sunday, January 22

4th Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Monday, January 23

4th Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Tuesday, January 24

Quarter-finals - Men's and Women's Singles

Wednesday, January 25

Quarter-finals - Men's and Women's Singles

Thursday, January 26

Semi-finals - Women's Singles

Friday, January 27

Semi-finals - Men's Singles

Saturday, January 28

Final - Women's Singles

Sunday, January 29

Final - Men's Singles

Who has won the most Australian Open titles? Novak Djokovic currently stands as the most successful men’s player at Melbourne Park, having won the Aussie Open on eight occasions (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020) – that’s twice more than Roger Federer. Serena Williams leads the pack for women’s titles during the Open era, having been crowned champion on seven occasions (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2017).

Australian Open 2023 prize: how much do the winners earn? There’s a record prize pot of AU$76.5 million up for grabs in Melbourne this year, up from AU$71.5 million 12 months ago. Both the men’s and women’s winners are set to pocket a dizzying AU$2.975 million each, with the runners-up each getting AU$1.625 million. The full breakdown is as follows: Winner - AU$2.975 million

Runner-up - AU$1.625 million

Semi-final - AU$925,000

Quarter-final - AU$555,250

Fourth Round - AU$338,250

Third Round - AU$227,925

Second Round - AU$158,850

First Round - AU$106,250

Third Round Qualifying - AU$55,150

Second Round Qualifying - AU$36,575

First Round Qualifying - AU$26,000

What's the format of the Australian Open? As with all Open tournaments, men’s matches are the best-of-five sets, while women’s and doubles matches are best-of-three.

Which city hosts the Australian Open? The Australian Open is played at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, which is located in the Melbourne Sports and Entertainment Precinct; the event moved to this site in 1988.

Every Australian Open winner since 1969

Australian Open men's singles winners in the Open Era:

1969 - Rod Laver

1970 - Arthur Ashe

1971 - Ken Rosewall

1972 - Ken Rosewall

1973 - John Newcombe

1974 - Jimmy Connors

1975 - John Newcombe

1976 - Mark Edmondson

1977 (1) - Roscoe Tanner

1977 (2) - Vitas Gerulaitis

1978 - Guillermo Vilas

1979 - Guillermo Vilas

1980 - Brian Teacher

1981 - Johan Kriek

1982 - Johan Kriek

1983 - Mats Wilander

1984 - Mats Wilander

1985 - Stefan Edberg

1986 - No tournament

1987 - Stefan Edberg

1988 - Mats Wilander

1989 - Ivan Lendl

1990 - Ivan Lendl

1991 - Boris Becker

1992 - Jim Courier

1993 - Jim Courier

1994 - Pete Sampras

1995 - Andre Agassi

1996 - Boris Becker

1997 - Pete Sampras

1998 - Petr Korda

1999 - Yevgeny Kafelnikov

2000 - Andre Agassi

2001 - Andre Agassi

2002 - Thomas Johansson

2003 - Andre Agassi

2004 - Roger Federer

2005 - Marat Safin

2006 - Roger Federer

2007 - Roger Federer

2008 - Novak Djokovic

2009 - Rafael Nadal

2010 - Roger Federer

2011 - Novak Djokovic

2012 - Novak Djokovic

2013 - Novak Djokovic

2014 - Stan Wawrinka

2015 - Novak Djokovic

2016 - Novak Djokovic

2017 - Roger Federer

2018 - Roger Federer

2019 - Novak Djokovic

2020 - Novak Djokovic

2021 - Novak Djokovic

2022 - Rafael Nadal

Australian Open women's singles winners in the Open Era: