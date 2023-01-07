Aston Villa vs Stevenage live stream: how to watch FA Cup 3rd round

Aston Villa vs Stevenage live stream

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Sunday, January 8 - 4.30pm GMT / 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT TV channel: BBC iPlayer (UK) | ESPN+ (US) | Paramount+ (AUS) Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Aston Villa vs Stevenage live stream: match preview

From repeatedly beating the drop by the skin of their teeth to competing for a league title, the Steve Evans effect has been remarkable. Stevenage visit seven-time FA Cup winners Aston Villa feeling that they're more than capable of making an impression on the top flight heavyweights. Here's how to watch an Aston Villa vs Stevenage live stream online wherever you are.

There's no question that Unai Emery has improved Villa's fortunes, but their form is still patchy, with their last six games yielding three wins, two defeats and a draw. There's rife speculation over the future of top scorer Danny Ings, who doesn't appear to see eye-to-eye with his coach, and it will be very interesting to see how Emery responds after the No.9's match-saving turn in midweek.

Stevenage have been firing on all cylinders this term, and Danny Rose and local heroes Luke Norris and Jordan Roberts will be hoping to make the most of their opportunities against a Villa backline that has looked shaky all season. The Boro also have firepower off the bench in Jamie Reid, who's provided four assists in addition to his six goals.

Evans' men have won five of their past eight games and lost just one of their last 14 in regulation time, and the battling draw against League Two leaders Leyton Orient last week will instil them with plenty of additional belief.

The match is free on the BBC, and can also be watched through subscription streaming services ESPN+ in the US and Paramount Plus in Australia. Here's how to get an Aston Villa vs Stevenage live stream and watch this FA Cup fixture online from wherever you are. (opens in new tab)

Aston Villa vs Stevenage live stream: watch FA Cup for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) The BBC shares live broadcast duties with ITV for FA Cup matches in the UK, and will be showing Aston Villa vs Stevenage for free on the Red Button. Kick-off is set for 4.30pm GMT on Sunday afternoon. Football fans in the UK can also watch an Aston Villa vs Stevenage live stream for free on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks. Away from home right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab).

How to watch Aston Villa vs Stevenage from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Aston Villa vs Stevenage in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Aston Villa vs Stevenage from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Stevenage: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch an Aston Villa vs Stevenage live stream on ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) in the US, with kick-off set for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday morning. The streaming service is showing 79 FA Cup games this season, as well as the entirety of the Carabao Cup. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle (opens in new tab). As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $13.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab). Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN (opens in new tab) as described below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Stevenage: live stream FA Cup in Australia

(opens in new tab) ViacomCBS (now known as Paramount Global) has taken the broadcast rights to the FA Cup from Channel 10. This means streaming service Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is the place to watch Aston Villa vs Stevenage in Australia, but be warned that kick-off is set for 3.30am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. A Paramount Plus subscription currently costs $8.99 a month. As well as giving you access to FA Cup matches, it also offers gives you exclusive access to Hollywood movies like Top Gun: Maverick and original shows like Tulsa King, Halo and Picard. Be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your home coverage from outside the country.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage live stream: how to watch FA Cup soccer in Canada