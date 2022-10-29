49ers vs Rams live stream: how to watch NFL online from anywhere

The 49ers pay a visit to their second home to face the Rams, who should be well-rested after a bye. Kyle Shanahan's men have won two straight regular season games at SoFi Stadium but, as Sean McVay would tell you, the Rams turned up when it mattered, in last season's playoffs, en route to winning the Super Bowl. There's a fair amount of animosity between these California rivals, so read on as we explain how to watch a 49ers vs Rams live stream online from anywhere.

These two franchises are convinced that they should be dominating the NFC West, but seven weeks into the season Geno Smith and the Seahawks have put both Jimmy Garoppolo and Matt Stafford to shame.

While Stafford can justifiably point towards injuries, a post-Super Bowl hangover and a badly malfunctioning O-line, Jimmy G has no such excuses. His offensive targets are the envy of the league, and a recent blip aside, the San Fran defense has been generally outstanding.

If Garoppolo's arm isn't up to the task, there's always Christian McCaffrey. The Niners' new recruit alternated between smashing through the Rams' defense like a cannonball and slicing it like a hot knife through butter when he faced them as a Panthers player a fortnight ago, racking up 69 rushing yards and 89 receiving yards.

After a full week of training, is Shanahan ready to unleash him? Follow our guide on how to watch a 49ers vs Rams live stream wherever you are.

(opens in new tab) Stream 49ers vs Rams with a Sling TV discount (opens in new tab)

Get your first month for half-price now. Sling TV is an affordable way to watch most of this season's nationally televised NFL games, as its Blue package includes local NBC and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network. It usually costs $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month. An extra $15 a month adds ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to the mix.

How to watch 49ers vs Rams FREE: live stream NFL in Australia

(opens in new tab) 7Mate (opens in new tab) shows two NFL games for FREE each week, and the 49ers vs Rams is one of Week 8's picks. Kick-off is set for 7.25am AEDT on Monday morning, so prepare for an early start. That means viewers can also fire up a free 49ers vs Rams live stream on the 7Plus streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

It's that time again! Watch a World Cup 2022 live stream from anywhere

How to watch 49ers vs Rams from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream 49ers vs Rams from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

49ers vs Rams live stream: how to watch NFL in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch the 49ers vs Rams game on Fox in the US, with kick-off set for 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT on Sunday afternoon. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream 49ers vs Rams directly through the Fox website (opens in new tab). How to watch 49ers vs Rams without cable Sling TV (opens in new tab) is an OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans. The Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package offers local Fox and NBC channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering off a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. It normally costs $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle (opens in new tab) adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as getting you a raft of other premium channels. A costlier but even more thorough alternative is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes Fox, NFL Network, CBS, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling TV, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch 49ers vs Rams: live stream NFL in Canada

(opens in new tab) The 49ers vs Rams live stream kicks off at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT on Sunday, and is being shown on DAZN (opens in new tab), which is live streaming every single NFL game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The 49ers vs Rams is also being televised by both TSN and CTV. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for CA$19.99 a month or CA$199.90 per year. CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

49ers vs Rams live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK