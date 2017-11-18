10 things we wish we'd known before starting Star Wars Battlefront 2

There’s been a lot of controversy surrounding Star Wars Battlefront and its use of microtransactions, but just as we stated in our review, the game beyond the loot boxes is an exhilarating and rewarding shooter that can still be enjoyed if you know how to make the most of its myriad systems.

So here are ten things we wish we’d known before returning to the galaxy far, far away. From understanding what Star Cards are and how to use them effectively to maximising rewards and currency by hitting the right objectives in the campaign, we’ll have you learning from our mistakes in no time.