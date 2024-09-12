The best cordless Dyson vacuum cleaner drops to a record-low price at Amazon
Get the excellent Dyson V11 for less than ever before
If you want a Dyson, then you should get the best model. I don't mean the most expensive or the one with the most features. I mean the one that we rated the highest in our best vacuum cleaners guide. Even better than just being the best, you can now get it cheaper than ever before as the Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is at Amazon for $469.99 (was $569.99).
Dyson is one of the most highly regarded vacuum cleaner brands out there. That often means getting one of the manufacturer's appliances isn't cheap, which is why deals like this are so valuable. So, don't miss your chance to get the Dyson V11 for a record-low price while you can.
Today's best Dyson V11 deal
Dyson V11: was $569.99 now $469.99 at Amazon
Getting $100 off any product represents a great deal, but when it's off a pricey Dyson vacuum cleaner, you really start to notice. Dyson's are worth every penny and we think the V11 is the best of the lot. It boasts a tonne of great features, including an easy-empty bin, an informative LCD screen, and generous runtime. Additionally, it can automatically adjust the suction for different floor types for optimal performance. This impressive vacuum cleaner is now back down to the lowest price we've ever seen.
A great score of 4.5 out of five stars in our Dyson V11 review shows you how much we love this vacuum cleaner. You can read the review for our full verdict but one snapshot sums it up well: "I found that even in Eco mode the V11 packed a good amount of power, clearing small and large-sized debris, and pet hair, with ease".
The package includes Dyson's usual range of useful and well-designed attachments for various cleaning tasks. There's also a built-in LCD screen, which gives you the latest information about your vacuum including the power modes, maintenance alerts, and arguably the most important, the remaining run time.
