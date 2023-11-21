Hurry! This Shark Black Friday cordless vacuum deal is better than anything you'll find on Amazon

Shark's Black Friday deals are kicking Amazon's offerings in the rear this year, and this bargain on the Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum is a great example.

While Amazon offers a 40% discount on the impressive Shark Stratos vacuum, one of the best cordless vacuums on the market, Shark beats that by throwing in a free steam mop on top of the same discount at its online store.

So, if you purchase this cordless vacuum directly from Shark, not only are you getting that same 40% off, but you're getting the Shark Pro Steam Pocket Mop for free as well - that's a $610 value that you can take home for just $299.99 and the one of the best Black Friday deal I've seen on cordless vacuums.

Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum - 40% off plus a FREE Steam Mop

Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum: was $499.99 now $299.99 plus FREE steam mop at Shark

In our review we named the Shark Stratos as the best new choice in the cordless lineup due to its Clean Sense IQ feature. It can be used in stick and handheld modes, both offering a powerful performance that senses how much dirt is on your floor. With a saving of $200 plus a $109.99 steam mop that you're getting for free, this smart vacuum is one to watch this Black Friday.

Besides getting a $109.99 steam mop for FREE, you won't just be cleaning up on Black Friday. You'll also have a complete set of cleaning tools to ensure that your floors aren't just dust and debris-free; they're also clean enough to eat off of (not that you should!)

The Shark Stratos, which we rated 4.5 out of 5 in our review for its powerful suction, versatility, and maneuverability, can take care of removing all the dust, hair, and dirt off your floor. You can then finish the cleaning job with the Shark Pro Steam Pocket Mop, which is highly-praised for not just cleaning sealed hard floor surfaces but also sanitizing them.

You can rest easy knowing that the kids can play on clean floors while you can kick off those house slippers and walk barefoot without worrying about dirty, icky feet.

