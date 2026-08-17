IKEA's new 3-in-1 display is a clock, thermometer, and humidity sensor

The display follows the release of IKEA's TIMMERFLOTTE temperature sensor

It's only available in the UK so far, priced at £5

If you’re looking for simple, convenient, and affordable home tech, IKEA is surprisingly handy when it comes to this — and the Swedish home furnishing giant just launched a new 3-in-1 display that does more than tell the time.

As well as displaying a clock, the new ÖRNVRÅK device also shows the temperature and humidity of your home, a true triple threat. Right now, ÖRNVRÅK is available in the UK online and in-store, but we’re keeping our eyes peeled for a US rollout.

The ÖRNVRÅK’s 3-in-1 functions aren’t its only selling points, however — it costs a mere £5 — a cheap and cheerful device that’s not overly complicated. And because it’s powered by one AAA battery, you won’t have to worry about constantly charging it.

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As far as its specs go, ÖRNVRÅK is a small device at just 8x3cm and incredibly lightweight, weighing just over 100g. With its IP44 resistance rating, the display can endure small splashes of water, meaning it can be placed pretty much anywhere in your home, from your kitchen to your utility room or bathroom.

(Image credit: IKEA)

It’s also multi-faceted when it comes to attachments. Its magnetic back allows it to stick to surfaces such as your fridge door, or you can use its built-in hook attachment to hang it on the wall, or use it as a stand for flat surfaces.

In recent years, IKEA has really taken advantage of the demand for cheap home devices that just get the job done. Earlier this year, the retailer launched its £5 Matter-supported TIMMERFLOTTE temperature sensor, which fits perfectly into your existing smart home ecosystem. The company also has a cheap lineup of audio devices, most notably its colorful KALLSUP Bluetooth speaker — which packs a punch for just £10.

While the TIMMERFLOTTE sensor has the smart home bells and whistles, this isn’t the case for the new ÖRNVRÅK display. Instead, it keeps things simple, swapping the smart home connectivity for the digital clock face.

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If you’re all about smart home connectivity when it comes to IKEA’s devices, this might not be the product for you, but what the ÖRNVRÅK display does that the TIMMERFLOTTE sensor doesn't is show the time, temperature, and humidity simultaneously. ÖRNVRÅK removes the need to swipe through each reading individually, which gives it the edge when appealing to those who value simplicity over smart features.

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