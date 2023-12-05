Deck the halls with these smart Christmas light gifts that arrive before the holidays

Christmas window displays and festive holiday light displays are fun and everything, but you need not feel Jack Frost nipping at your nose to get in the festive spirit. You can have your own little twinkling seasonal cheer in the comfort and warmth of your own home with some holiday lights and a spark of creativity.

Luckily, just off the highs of the Black Friday frenzy, online retailers in both the US and the UK are now offering Christmas deals, even on all those holiday decorations that are in absolute demand right now, meaning that you can go all out and have your own Candy Cane Lane, if that floats your boat.

This year, however, you can take your Yuletide decorations to the next level by incorporating the magic of smart home devices. Smart Christmas lights are trending right now, not just because they're cool but they're more versatile, much more convenient to use, and energy-saving, depending on your usage.

Smart Christmas lights are smart lights with that holiday flair, so they're perfect for lighting up your tree, decking your hallways, and even festooning your whole outdoor space. And some of them are currently discounted by up to 31%, so you can celebrate without blowing all your holiday money – you still have gifts to buy, after all.

Festive smart lights early Christmas deals

Amazon is offering discounts on smart Christmas lights in both the US and the UK. So you can score your festive illumination for less, and get really creative with your Yuletide decorations. Be careful when choosing lights, however, as there are some unknown brands that may look appealing because they're cheap, but which aren't great quality. I suggest starting with our picks below.

US Christmas smart light deals

Govee Christmas Lights Set: was $189.99 now $151.99 at Amazon

Govee's Christmas Curtain Lights and Christmas String Lights are typically sold separately, but you can really go all-out with this light set that also includes a Light Show Box. Now, you can bedeck your tree or your living room and show it all off to your neighbors by hanging those curtain lights over your windows or sliding door. The best part is that the curtain lights let you create your own designs – so if you want to show Santa peeking through your window, you can. This Christmas deal on Amazon knocks 20% off – one of the best smart Christmas light deals I've found so far.

Nanoleaf Smart Holiday String Lights: was $99.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Perfect for your tree with its 250 addressable LEDs, this smart holiday lights from Nanoleaf isn't just smart; it's got a lot of fun features as well, including gorgeous color scenes, holiday presets, and animated color gradients. They're also music- and sound-reactive, which means they can dance to all the Yuletide carols you're playing over the speakers. What's more, they're outdoor lights as well. Right now, Nanoleaf is offering a 10% holiday discount on this set, knocking it down to well under $100. Just be sure to use promo code FRO1K30B3UCW at the checkout.

Philips Hue Festavia String Lights: was $219.99 now $186.99 at Amazon

Make your deck, patio or courtyard just as festive with this indoor/outdoor string lights from Philips Hue. The Hue Festavia is completely waterproof with an IP44 rating, making it the perfect choice for wrapping around that tree in your front yard or providing mood lighting for your garden Christmas party. There are voice control and music sync options, and lots of customization options. Hue products aren't the cheapest on the market, but this set comes with a 15% coupon code on Amazon, knocking its price down to below $200. Just remember to tick that coupon box before adding it to your cart.

UK Christmas smart light deals

Govee Curtain Lights: was £159.99 now £109.99 at Amazon

With 520 teardrop-shaped light beads, this curtain light set from Govee is already impressive, especially because it comes with all the features that most of Govee's smart light features, like displaying all the dynamic scene modes on the Govee app. This set is extra special, however, as it works like a canvas, allowing you to create your own designs so you can create fun images with lights. It's like having your own little Christmas at Kew at home. What's more, it's cheaper than you'd think, and this 31%-off Christmas deal at Amazon makes it more affordable than ever.

Philips Hue Festavia String Lights: was £319.99 now £300 at Amazon

Make your deck, patio or courtyard just as festive with this indoor/outdoor string lights from Philips Hue. The Hue Festavia is completely waterproof with an IP44 rating, meaning it's the perfect choice for wrapping around that tree in your front yard or providing mood lighting for your garden Christmas party. There are voice control and music sync options, and lots of customization options. Hue products aren't the cheapest on the market, but this set gets a 6% discount on Amazon for UK customers, making it a little less expensive. If you're all about Philips Hue products, it's a decent discount to grab.

Not convinced by these Christmas smart light deals? Then check out the deals that feature among our selection of early Christmas sales. And do take a look at our top picks of the best smart lights for more options.

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot deals!