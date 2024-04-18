There's a huge Prime Day-like sale at Amazon - shop the 13 best deals from $20

While Amazon's official Prime Day sale is rumored to take place in July, the retailer just launched impressive offers on its best-selling tech gadgets, with deals starting at just $19.99. I've rounded up the 13 best bargains below, which include up to 40% off Amazon Fire TV Sticks, tablets, Ring Doorbells, Echo speakers, and Blink security cameras.



• Shop Amazon's full Prime Day-like sale



Prime Day is typically the best time to find discounts on Amazon's best-selling tech gadgets, as they're rarely discounted outside of holiday sales. Today's deals include record-low prices and rare price cuts on Amazon's latest and greatest smart home devices.

Some highlights include the handy Blink Mini security camera on sale for just $19.99, the Ring Doorbell Plus marked down to an all-time low price of $119.99, and the Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $29.99.



The best part about this Amazon sale is that, unlike Prime Day, today's deals are for everyone and don't require a Prime membership. These are limited-time offers, and you might not see prices like this until the two-day July sale or the upcoming Memorial Day sales event.

Today's 13 best Amazon tech gadget deals

Blink Mini security camera: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB07X6C9RMF%2Fref%3Dtwister_B0B15SHYXY%3F_encoding%3DUTF8%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/blink-mini" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Blink Mini is always a best-seller at Amazon's Prime Day sale and the retailer has the compact security camera down to just $19.99 - only $2 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Ffire-tv-stick-lite-latest-alexa-voice-remote-lite%2Fdp%2FB091G4YP57%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_de598b05_3%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest streaming device deal is the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-stick-lite" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Fire TV Stick Lite, which is on sale for just $19.99, which is $2 more than the record-low price. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Ffire-tv-stick-with-3rd-gen-alexa-voice-remote%2Fdp%2FB08C1W5N87%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_4ec90373_0%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for $24.99, which is only $5 more than the lowest-ever price. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CDR2MSVC%3Fref_%3Dmars_gen_B08XVYZ1Y5%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the all-new <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $29.99 - just $5 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Echo Pop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FIntroducing-sound-compact-speaker-Charcoal%2Fdp%2FB09WNK39JN%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_0b9f6d76_6%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $39.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Prime Day-like sale includes the all-new <a href="https://www.techradar.com/homes/smart-home/smart-speakers/amazon-echo-pop-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Echo Pop for just $22.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Echo Dot (5th generation): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09B8V1LZ3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Amazon's latest model <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-echo-dot-5th-gen" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free. Today's Prime Day-like sale brings the price down to $39.99.

Blink Video Doorbell: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBlink-Video-Doorbell%2Fdp%2FB08SG2MS3V%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_06c15c9d_62%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $49.99 now $41.99 at Amazon

Amazon's tech gadgets sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $41.99. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio so you can hear and speak with visitors.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBlink-Outdoor-4th-Gen-1-Camera%2Fdp%2FB0B1N5HW22%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_c4cd769e_1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $109.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

The 4th-generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. For a limited time, you can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for a new record-low price of $59.99.

Ring Video Doorbell: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FRing-Video-Doorbell-Satin-Nickel-2020-Release%2Fdp%2FB08N5NQ869%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $59.99, which is just $5 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAll-new-Ring-Stick-Up-Cam-Battery-HD-security-camera-with-two-way-talk-Works-with-Alexa-%2Fdp%2FB07Q6ZZFLS%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for $69.99 - $10 more than the lowest-ever price. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAll-new-Ring-Battery-Doorbell-detection%2Fdp%2FB09WZBPX7K%2Fref%3Dlp_116017898011_1_5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $179.95 now $119.99 at Amazon

The all-new Ring Video Doorbell Plus is down to $119.99, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection with colored night vision and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. You'll also be able to see more from your doorbell with the head-to-toe HD+ video, which will give you an expanded field of view.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Fire-Kids-tablet-Top-selling%2Fdp%2FB0BLBLRLJB%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_c0a7ef07_0%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

If you need a good quality but affordable tablet for your child, the Fire 7 Kids tablet is a solid choice, especially with today's $40 discount. There's 16GB of storage, built-in parental controls, and an excellent battery that make this a great buy.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CFYQHFMG%3Fref_%3Dmars_gen_B08BX8CW9V%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's deal brings the price down to $94.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year.

See more of the best Amazon Echo deals and today's best Ring Video Doorbell sales. You can also look forward to bargains at the 2024 Memorial Day sales event.