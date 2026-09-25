Combatting mould and controlling moisture in your home doesn’t have to be an expensive investment; at least that’s what Robert Dyas is proving with its budget-friendly dehumidifier.

The home and electrical retailer is currently listing the Daewoo 700ml dehumidifier for £34.99, built for tackling humidity levels in smaller spaces. It’s also worth noting that it’s not available on the flagship Daewoo online store, so not only is it the cheapest we’ve seen, but it’s unclear whether it’ll be restocked on the Robert Dyas store if it were to sell out.

Cheap alternatives to pricier tech brands are somewhat of a rising craze, especially among users who aren’t fussed about devices with all the bells and whistles. Earlier this week, Lidl announced the return of its £80 dehumidifier, but it’s more than double the price of Daewoo’s own. While it’s a lot cheaper, it’s also a lot smaller.

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Daewoo’s dehumidifier is a lot smaller than other cheap models we’ve seen recently, with dimensions of H:11.0 x W:16.0 x D:11.0 cm and a water tank with a 700ml capacity. While this requires frequent emptying, it’s an ideal fit for smaller spaces in your home (rooms sized up to 12m² to be exact), meaning it’s lightweight and easily portable.

Functionality-wise, Daewoo’s mini dehumidifier doesn't sound too dissimilar to what other budget rivals have to offer. To prevent overspilling, the appliance is fitted with an alarm system, which alerts you when it detects a full water tank. Its product listing also states that the dehumidifier can extract up to 300ml of moisture per day.

One of the biggest concerns with dehumidifiers is the noise level, because there’s nothing worse than running one overnight and having it disturb your sleep with its raucous operational sounds. Luckily, Daewoo’s dehumidifier functions at a low noise level, making it a great fit for bedroom spaces while you’re getting your beauty sleep.

Compared to other models out there, Daewoo’s dehumidifier is one of the smallest options we’ve seen. But in spite of its compact size and basic features, if you’re sticking to a certain budget and don’t need a massive appliance, this option gives you the best of both worlds.

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If you're unsure which type of dehumidifier best suits your needs, you can check out our guide to desiccant and compressor dehumidifiers.

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