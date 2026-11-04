Ninja is known for kitchen appliances that do something a little different. The Double Stack air fryer put one cooking drawer on top of another (rather than side-by-side) and instantly won over small-kitchen owners across the country. The Creami made churning up a range of frozen treats (and their healthy alternatives) easier than it'd ever been before. And most recently the Foodi took a humble toaster and gave it extra grilling powers. It's not surprising that a number of these appliances have taken the internet by storm.

If you've had your heart set on one of these viral kitchen gadgets, and were wondering if you'd be able to snap one up on the cheap in the upcoming Black Friday sales, I have good news for you. A number of major retailers have kicked off their deals event early, and a host of Ninja kitchen appliances have had their prices slashed as a result.

Below, I've rounded up the deals worth considering (I used to be a TechRadar Homes editor, so I know my way around a kitchen appliance). I've started with Ninja's most viral products, and then rounded up some more low-key — but still excellent-looking — options. Buy now, and you'll have time to get to grips with your new gadget before the festive catering season begins.

Viral Ninja deals

More noteworthy Ninja deals

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