The new Shark CryoGlow Clinic Face + Body delivers blemish-clearing in as little as four weeks

It targets eight different zones including chest and hands

It's priced at £549.99, with pre-orders opening today

We're big fans of the Shark CryoGlow LED face mask, which combines LED facial care with a clever InstaChill cooling system to help reduce under-eye puffiness. But like any LED mask it's purely for your face and not something you can really use anywhere else. So hurrah for the new Shark CryoGlow Clinic Face + Body, which adds a second section that you can use on your neck, on your chest and on your hands.

This new skincare system targets eight different zones: forehead lines, crows' feet, frown lines, lines around the lips, smile lines, neck, chest and hands. It's twice as powerful as the first generation CryoGlow series, and it promises to clear blemishes in as little as four weeks.

The CryoGlow Clinic Face + Body replaces three different skin systems with a single, two-part design (Image credit: SharkNinja)

What's different about the Shark CryoGlow Clinic Face + Body

The neck and chest section looks rather like something you'd make an alien princess wear in a sci-fi movie, but if you're going to bring LED light therapy to your upper body this is a pretty elegant-looking way to do it. And while it's not in the list of targeted areas, you can use the ArcFlex body panel on your back as well as your chest.

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Both parts of the CryoGlow Face + Body feature the "GlowShell" design, which delivers even light distribution without being too close to your skin, and there's a mix of blue, red and deep infrared light to target blemishes and improve the appearance of your skin.

The Face + Body also introduces what Shark says is the first instant hot and cold under-eye contrast therapy for at-home use. It alternates between warming and cooling to help stimulate circulation, and it features InstaChill cooling to reduce puffiness around the eyes.

The Shark CryoGlow Clinic Face + Body will launch in White Gold with preorders beginning today (September 2) and a full release on September 9. The UK price is £549.99 and you'll be able to buy the sections separately: the Shark CryoGlow Clinic Face is £379.99 and the Clinic Body is £249.99.

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