I'm finally scooping up the Ninja Creami thanks to this Prime Day deal
Amazon's Big Deal Days sale has delivered the price drop I've been waiting for
Summer is only a few months away, and while every body is a beach body, I'd like to drop a few kilos before I'm running on the sand like David Hasselhoff. But the only better pairing than summer and the beach is summer and ice cream, and that doesn't exactly mix with my goals. Luckily, with the Ninja Creami, I can watch my calories, keep my added sugar down and hit my protein goals, all while enjoying an ice-cold treat.
That sounds like a dream, and it's one I've wanted to make a reality for a long time – but I missed it when it was on sale around Easter. Despite being tempted to pay retail price several times, I knew it would see another tasty discount eventually and boy, was I right.
I was prepared to wait for Black Friday sales to come around in November, but thankfully Amazon's Prime Day sale has discounted the Ninja Creami (NC300) to just AU$0.99 off its lowest Aussie price – and I'm definitely scooping it up.
Save AU$63.01
At 21% off right now on Amazon, you'll save more than AU$60 on Ninja's viral ice cream maker. And don't worry – it can also make all the sorbet, smoothies, milkshakes and acai bowls you can handle. Plus, three tubs are included so you can make multiple batches, freeze them and pull one out at your leisure. In our Ninja Ice Cream Maker NC300 review, we said it was loud and expensive at its original price, but "worth the compromises". Now AU$63 off, it's a must-have for anyone wanting healthier, personalised sweet treats.
While I am a purveyor of all foods bad for me, my sweet tooth is my Achilles heel – and ice cream is at the top of the list. I love healthy ice cream options from supermarkets that fulfil my cravings yet are low in calories, sugar, and full of protein. But they're just so darn expensive.
Even heavily discounted, a pint of high-protein/low-cal ice cream will set you back more than AU$5. At just one pint a week (that’s a normal amount, right?), that's AU$260 a year. And we all know I'd be having way more than one tub a week if my wallet allowed – which is why I'm so excited about my new Ninja Creami NC300.
It's not just those looking to watch their calories and macros that it's good for either. Those who require ice cream that is gluten and dairy-free or vegan can make their frozen treat with exactly the ingredients they want, without worrying about whether the label is correct, or that there's some hidden ingredient that'll give you a sore tummy.
It won't do my diet any good to remind you of this, but the Ninja Creami is also equally as good at making decadent, sugar, cream, caramel and cookie-filled ice cream as it is at making a frozen treat from almond milk, raspberries and protein powder.
Whatever you plan on curbing your ice cream cravings with, the Ninja Creami is up to the task and it has basically never been cheaper than right now. While the cheaper model offers everything I need, the Ninja Creami Deluxe is also down 20% to AU$359.99.
Save AU$90
With the Deluxe model, you get all the benefits of the regular Ninja Creami, with four additional functions and – most importantly – three 709ml tubs replacing the normal model's 470ml. The Deluxe can also mix the top and bottom of tubs separately, allowing you to have two flavours in one tub.
You might also like...
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
A Digital Content Writer for the Australian TechRadar team, Max covers all things tech and lifestyle and is keen on using tech to make life easier. A 2023 journalism graduate, Max has written across sports, entertainment and business for brands like Zero Digital Media and Valnet.Inc, but found his love for tech in his time at GadgetUser. At home when covering everything from the latest deal and coupon code to the most recent streaming service output, phone or smartwatch, Max excels at using his research, experience and writing ability give you more time to use your tech, not waste time finding it.