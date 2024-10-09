I'm finally scooping up the Ninja Creami thanks to this Prime Day deal

Summer is only a few months away, and while every body is a beach body, I'd like to drop a few kilos before I'm running on the sand like David Hasselhoff. But the only better pairing than summer and the beach is summer and ice cream, and that doesn't exactly mix with my goals. Luckily, with the Ninja Creami, I can watch my calories, keep my added sugar down and hit my protein goals, all while enjoying an ice-cold treat.

That sounds like a dream, and it's one I've wanted to make a reality for a long time – but I missed it when it was on sale around Easter. Despite being tempted to pay retail price several times, I knew it would see another tasty discount eventually and boy, was I right.

I was prepared to wait for Black Friday sales to come around in November, but thankfully Amazon's Prime Day sale has discounted the Ninja Creami (NC300) to just AU$0.99 off its lowest Aussie price – and I'm definitely scooping it up.

While I am a purveyor of all foods bad for me, my sweet tooth is my Achilles heel – and ice cream is at the top of the list. I love healthy ice cream options from supermarkets that fulfil my cravings yet are low in calories, sugar, and full of protein. But they're just so darn expensive.

Even heavily discounted, a pint of high-protein/low-cal ice cream will set you back more than AU$5. At just one pint a week (that’s a normal amount, right?), that's AU$260 a year. And we all know I'd be having way more than one tub a week if my wallet allowed – which is why I'm so excited about my new Ninja Creami NC300.

It's not just those looking to watch their calories and macros that it's good for either. Those who require ice cream that is gluten and dairy-free or vegan can make their frozen treat with exactly the ingredients they want, without worrying about whether the label is correct, or that there's some hidden ingredient that'll give you a sore tummy.

It won't do my diet any good to remind you of this, but the Ninja Creami is also equally as good at making decadent, sugar, cream, caramel and cookie-filled ice cream as it is at making a frozen treat from almond milk, raspberries and protein powder.

Whatever you plan on curbing your ice cream cravings with, the Ninja Creami is up to the task and it has basically never been cheaper than right now. While the cheaper model offers everything I need, the Ninja Creami Deluxe is also down 20% to AU$359.99.