Gozney's new Arc pizza oven wants to make you a slice you can't refuse 🤌🤌

The maker of the best consumer pizza ovens, Gozney, is adding two more affordable, at-home ovens to its range: the Arc and Arc XL. These gas-fired, stone-floor ovens utilize new lateral side burners and thick insulation to provide up to 950ºF / 500ºC of uniform heat across their cooking area, to make it easy to cook excellent pizza at home.

While both borrow the same puck shape of the popular Gozney Dome, the new Arc and Arc XL are more compact than their expensive siblings, weighing in at just 47 pounds ( 21.5kg) and 58 pounds (26.5kg) compared to the 128 pound (58kg) Dome and 105 pound (48kg) Dome S1.

The Arc units ditch the chimney flue for a sleek, soot-reducing vent and integrate a replaceable stone floor that you can swap out to extend the lifespan of the product.

(Image credit: Gozney)

Size matters

Despite being more compact, the Arc is still able to fit a 14-inch pizza, a step up from what the Gozney Roccbox can achieve. The Arc XL has an even larger 16.8 x 20.3 inch (42.7 x 51.7 cm) interior that can accommodate a full 16-inch pizza.

The new Arc ovens come with some new features like an in-built digital thermometer that reads the stone base temperature and alerts you when the oven is ready to cook, and a knob to control flame size precisely to help you cook better pizza faster. The side rolling flame also allows the front opening to be wider, making it easier for at-home cooks to rotate a cooking pizza for perfectly even leopard spots.

This large-format pizza oven connects to an LPG tank and is compact enough to fit in any outdoor space, meaning you can make restaurant-quality pizza, no matter where you live.

I want a Margarita and I want it now!

Available March 6 in the US / UK (March 7 in AU)

Gozney Arc priced at $699 / £599 / AU$1,200

Gozney Arc XL priced at $799 / £699 / AU$1,400

The Arc and Arc XL will be available to buy directly from Gozney online and select retailers from Wednesday, March 6 in the US and UK (March 7 in Australia). Pricing for the Arc is $699 / £599 / AU$1,200, while the Arc XL is set you back $799 / £699 / AU$1,400.

While the Gozney Roccbox that we have previously reviewed on TechRadar is cheaper at $499 / £399 / AU$799, the Arc is a step up and isn't quite as premium as the $1,999 / £1,799 / AU$2,999 Dome or $1,499 / £1,299 / AU$1,999 Dome S1 pizza ovens.

The Arc range will launch with a range of accessories including a $250 / £250 / AU$350 Arc Stand, a $100 / £100 / AU$200 Arc Booster, a $50 / £50 / $80 (or $60 / £60 / AU$100 for Arc XL) Arc Cover, or the $80 / £80 / AU$130 Arc Full-length Cover, all sold separately.