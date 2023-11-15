This Roomba robot vac only just launched, but it's already £350 off for Black Friday

The Black Friday deals are rolling out well head of the day itself (that's November 24), and iRobot has discounted every Roomba j9 robot vacuum model – so you can save hundreds on a robo vac that only launched a couple of months ago.

The top-of-the-line Roomba Combo j9+ – which comes with a mop and self-emptying bin – is down from £1,249 to just £899 at iRobot, a saving of £350, while the cheapest Roomba j9 model – which lacks a mop or a self-emptying bin but still delivers a great clean is down from £799 to £599 at iRobot, saving you £200. The Roomba j9+ is also discounted, from £999 down to £799, again saving you £200.

You might want to act fast on these deals though. As we mentioned above, earlier this month we spotted similar deals for the Roomba j9 robot vacuum in the US, but now it’s back to its original price. Hopefully, those deals will return on Black Friday proper, but there’s no guarantee – so if you're looking for a great Black Friday robot vacuum deal we’d recommend bagging one these deals while you can instead of waiting.

Today's best Black Friday Roomba deal in the UK

iRobot Roomba Combo j9+: was £1,249 the now £899 at iRobot

The Combo j9+ is an excellent Roomba with impressive cleaning abilities, dirt detection so it can prioritize your dirtiest rooms, and smart scrub so that its mop can tackle hardy stains. Best of all, it has a self-emptying dock so that it can empty itself, and the dock can store up to 60 days' worth of debris and 30 days' worth of clean liquid.

iRobot Roomba j9+: was £999 now £799 at iRobot

This version of the Roomba j9 has most of its cleaning capabilities, it just lacks a mop for wiping hard floors. This is a shame but for $400 less than the Combo model above (and $300 less than its usual price) this is a deal you shouldn't sniff at. Plus it still comes with the self-emptying dock which is the more helpful of the Roomba upgrades if you ask us.

iRobot Roomba j9: was £799 now £599 at iRobot

The most budget-friendly Roomba j9 model doesn't come with a mop or self-emptying bin, but it does offer powerful vacuum cleaning, smart room mapping a clever object detection software. We'd recommend splashing out on the j9+ if you can, but if you can't this is a good option at £200 off.

We’re currently testing the Roomba Combo j9+ for our full review (so look out for that in a couple of weeks), and we've been impressed by its cleaning capabilities. It can cleverly tell the difference between obstructions it should go around and dirt piles it needs to pick up, it can detect which rooms typically get messiest and tidy them first, and it can scrub at tough stains to keep your hard floors looking cleaner. Best of all, with the self emptying dock you only need to empty the vacuum roughly every two months.

