This cheap entry-level Roomba robot vacuum is now almost 50% off at Amazon

iRobot, one of our most trustworthy robot vacuum brands, just slashed nearly a whopping 50% off its already affordable Roomba Essential Vac. This weekend, you can get the iRobot Roomba Q0120 Robot Vacuum at Amazon for $119.99 (was $249.99).

The Roomba Essential Vac, also known as the Q0120 model, is one of the best entry-level robot vacuums you can buy. It features a rechargeable battery and charging station, so you won’t have to replace batteries like similarly priced robovacs.

It was already affordable to begin with and this low price is hard to beat if you just need a basic robot vacuum to tidy a small home or daily dirt across multiple floor types.

Today's best robot vacuum deal

iRobot Roomba Q0120 Essential: was $249.99 now $129.99 at Amazon The iRobot Roomba Essential is one of our recommended robot vacuums when it comes to value for money and it's now almost 50% off at Amazon. That makes it just $10 more than the previous lowest-ever price. It features a three-level cleaning system that can handle floor types from hardwood to carpet and adjust according to the type of suction and noise level you’re willing to tolerate. On top of that, its self-charging feature means no need for batteries. It can last up to 120 minutes on one charge and return to its charging station automatically when it senses its battery is low.

The Roomba Essential Vac uses three power levels to cater to different floor types and an Edge-Sweeping Brush to clean wall to wall, even with its round body. It lasts up to 120 minutes on a single charge and can return its charging station by itself, so you don't need to place it back each time it finishes cleaning.

Just download the app, create a cleaning schedule, and map the rooms you want to clean to get started. When done right, you won't even need to supervise. The Roomba will send you a report on what it cleaned and navigate around obstacles on its own.

If you’re interested in a higher-end Roomba, I’d recommend consulting our guide on which Roomba to buy. It goes over the kinds of Roombas that exist, and what features specific Roomba models offer. Roombas are only one brand of robot vacuum, so you might also want to check out our best robot vacuums too.