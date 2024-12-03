Post-Cyber Monday savings: get an iRobot Roomba robot vacuum for less than $150

Roomba robovacs consistently score highly in our reviews, so we're always keeping an eye out for deals on some of their best models. Our deals radar went off when we spotted the iRobot Roomba Q0120 Robot Vacuum at Amazon for $149 (was $249.99).



This might be the cheapest iRobot combo model with a relatively basic feature set, but at this price, you'll be more than pleased with what you do get. It's the only model to have a bristle brush roll rather than rubber rollers, which is a big win for a budget-friendly robot vacuum.

Today's best iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum deal

iRobot Roomba Q0120 Robot Vacuum: was $249.99 now $149 at Amazon

This basic Roomba robot vacuum just dropped to the lowest price ever, with $100 off the list price. It has a simple but effective design and will traverse your rooms in neat rows, with three levels of suction to choose from, and has a side brush for edge cleaning. If you have an Alexa device, you can control it with your voice, too.

One of the best budget robot vacuums on the market is the iRobot Roomba Q0120 Robot Vacuum. It's positioning in the iRobot range is towards the more affordable end with a simple and basic feature set.

Designed for regular, light cleans, the Qo120 will help you stay on top of things so the dirt never builds up. Control via a companion app (or, if you have an Alexa device, using your voice) makes it unbelievably simple to operate. You can also schedule cleans for while you're out and about for minimal disruption.

