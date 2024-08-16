Chop chop: this well-rated personal blender has just had its price blitzed at Amazon

If you like the thought of whizzing up a delicious beverage without having to store a bulky food blender, then we’ve got you covered. There’s a tasty limited deal on offer now that you can get the Ninja Personal Blender and Smoothie Maker QB3001 at Amazon for $44.99 (was $69.99 ).

We are big fans of this bite-sized blender, and a generous 36% off makes this a particularly tempting deal. We’ve not seen it for a lower price since back in 2022, so if you’ve been holding out for the cheapest price, this might well be as close as you're likely to get.

Today's best Ninja QB3001 blender deal

Ninja QB3001 blender: was $69.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

We rated this nifty personal-sized blender a commendable four stars when we tested it thanks to its impressive performance and convenient size. Throw in this delectable $25 discount and we're sold!

When we reviewed this Ninja Personal Blender and Smoothie Maker , we were impressed at its ability to crush nuts and fruit, along with the expected blending of fruit and veg. We also appreciated its compact size and useful 16 fl oz cups.