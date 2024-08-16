Chop chop: this well-rated personal blender has just had its price blitzed at Amazon
Be a smooth operator with a tasty $25 off
If you like the thought of whizzing up a delicious beverage without having to store a bulky food blender, then we’ve got you covered. There’s a tasty limited deal on offer now that you can get the Ninja Personal Blender and Smoothie Maker QB3001 at Amazon for $44.99 (was $69.99).
We are big fans of this bite-sized blender, and a generous 36% off makes this a particularly tempting deal. We’ve not seen it for a lower price since back in 2022, so if you’ve been holding out for the cheapest price, this might well be as close as you're likely to get.
Today's best Ninja QB3001 blender deal
Ninja QB3001 blender: was $69.99 now $44.99 at Amazon
We rated this nifty personal-sized blender a commendable four stars when we tested it thanks to its impressive performance and convenient size. Throw in this delectable $25 discount and we're sold!
When we reviewed this Ninja Personal Blender and Smoothie Maker, we were impressed at its ability to crush nuts and fruit, along with the expected blending of fruit and veg. We also appreciated its compact size and useful 16 fl oz cups.
If this deal hasn’t tempted you, we have a whole selection of alternatives in our best blender buying guide. Alternatively, we’ve also picked out the best cheap Nutribullet deals, if you want to check out other potential personal-sized blender bargains.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Cesci is a Reviews Staff Writer for TechRadar. She writes in-depth reviews based on her real-world testing across a variety of categories, but has a particularly keen interest in home tech, and has written features and reviews about gadgets ranging from headphones to smart lights to graphics tablets. She also has a broad range of experience from working in different industries, from sustainable materials and packaging to skin care.