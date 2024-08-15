Get total smart home security for less with up to 49% off Google Nest cameras

Brands like Ring and Arlo might be your first port of call for all things home security, but the Google Nest range is up there with the best. Featuring in our list of both the best video doorbells and best home security cameras, Google Nest has made quite the mark since its launch in 2017.

With Afterpay Day kicking off across a range of retailers, it's no surprise that Amazon is putting forth competing discounts – and these deals on a range of Google Nest tech might be the best of the bunch. A 48% saving on the Google Nest Doorbell is perfect for those looking to greet visitors and catch deliveries, but the 47% discount on the Google Nest Cam is better suited to those looking to upgrade their home security.

Google Nest Doorbell (battery) | AU$329 AU$170 (save AU$159) The cheapest price you'll find even with discounts on JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys, we gave this device four-stars in our Google Nest Doorbell (battery) review. We were thoroughly impressed by its facial recognition, easy installation and clear footage even at night, though to get the most out of the former you'll need the Nest Aware subscription. Looking like something from the future, it automatically records when pressed or motion is detected, and even identifies when packages are left (or taken). Available for free delivery to New Zealand for: NZ$177.73

Google Nest Cam (battery) | AU$329 AU$174.99 (save AU$154.01) Providing supreme functionality with its indoor-outdoor flexibility, the battery-powered Google Nest Cam makes home security easy. While it can be mains-powered, the battery means it can be mounted anywhere to put its 130º field of view to full use. More storage and full facial recognition features are subscription-only, but snagging this mid-range security cam for this price is very easy to recommend. Available for free delivery to New Zealand for: NZ$182.94

Both the Google Nest Doorbell and Google Nest Cam bolster your home security and allow you to sleep a little easier. However, if deterring unwanted visitors is key, there's the floodlight-wielding camera.

Google Nest Cam with Floodlight | AU$549 AU$290 (save AU$259) With everything we love about the cam plus two LED lights and 180º motion detection, nothing goes unnoticed with this Nest camera. And with customisable, sensitivity and schedule modes and settings available, the lights won't disturb your sleep. If you're looking to scare away unwanted visitors and see everything as it happens, AU$259 off makes this hard to ignore. Available for free delivery to New Zealand for: NZ$303.19

Those who live in apartments also need security, and while the regular Google Nest Camera works indoors, the wired Google Nest indoor camera is made for it. Down 49%, if you want to know what's happening inside your house it's made for you.

Google Nest Camera (indoor; wired) | AU$169 AU$86 (save AU$83) Whether it's mounted on your wall or sitting on a table, this camera allows you to always have an eye on things – even if it's just watching your partner fail to fold the towels the way you like. With 24/7 HD video and activity alerts, you'll never miss a thing - and its white design slots into any decor. Available for free delivery to New Zealand for: NZ$89.91

No matter what kind of security camera you're looking for, across the Google Nest Doorbell and various Google Nest Camera variants, there's something here for everyone. While you might not think you need one, you don't… until you do. Give your future self less to stress about by taking advantage of one of these tasty Amazon deals.