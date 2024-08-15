Big savings: Dyson's Afterpay Day sale is slashing up to AU$700 off popular stick vacuums

Afterpay Day has now officially begun and Dyson has gone big with discounts – available directly from its own online store and its official eBay store – making it a great time to suck up the savings on some of the best vacuum cleaners in Australia. You can score up to AU$600 in savings – along with other bonus gifts – by going to Dyson direct , but if you head to its eBay store, you can save an extra 15% on select models when using the code APDAY24 and select Afterpay as your payment method.

Standout deals include AU$700 off the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute, AU$600 off the Gen5Outsize Complete and just over AU$400 off the older but still highly capable Dyson V8. You’ll find these deals and plenty more on the Dyson eBay store, but we've cherry-picked the highlights below.

Best Dyson Afterpay Day deals

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute | AU$1,299 AU$599 at Dyson eBay with code APDAY24 (save AU$700) It was released a fair few years ago, but the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute still features on our list of best vacuums for its brilliant design and great suction power. It can easily switch between stick and hand vacuum modes and, being the Absolute model, you get a number of cleaning heads including the Fluffy, Motorbar and a crevice tool. For the full AU$700 saving, just enter the code APDAY24 at checkout. You can also find this vacuum directly from Dyson for a little more at AU$699, but with the option to bundle on extra Dyson products.

Dyson V8 | AU$799 AU$380.80 at Dyson eBay with code APDAY24 (save AU$418.20) If you're looking for a Dyson but don't want to break the bank, then look no further than the Dyson V8. It is one of the company's older models, but it still offers plenty of suction to clean your home. This is the standard version of the V8, meaning you only get four attachments – the Absolute model with the Fluffy cleaner head can be found at Amazon for around AU$700 – but considering you're getting a Dyson for under AU$400 at the official eBay store, we think it's a cracking deal. Just enter code APDAY24 at checkout.

Dyson Gen5Outsize Complete | AU$1,699 AU$1,099 at Dyson eBay with code APDAY24 (save AU$600) A perfect solution for larger homes, the Dyson Gen5Outsize Complete comes with a larger battery for up to 70 minutes of run time, a 150% larger dust canister compared to the regular Gen5Detect and a wider Motorbar cleaning head to tackle more ground more quickly. This Complete model comes with five attachments and the Floor Dok to stow them all away. Don't need the larger, heavier model? The Dyson Gen5Detect Absolute is down to AU$996 (from AU$1,549) at Amazon.

It's not just vacuums that receive the discount treatment at Dyson's eBay store, as you'll find savings on air purifiers and hair care tools – you can find a few of our top picks below.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler

and Dryer (Complete Long) | AU$849 AU$749 at Dyson eBay with code APDAY24 (save A$100) We have seen it drop lower in price, but any saving on the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler is worth shouting about. It's super simple to use and yields impressive results, whether you're just drying your hair or giving it some luscious curling action.