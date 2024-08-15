The Garmin Instinct 2S Solar will outlast even the toughest workouts – and it’s now 45% off

Smartwatches are great gadgets for tracking health and fitness stats, but you might not want to pick up a first-party one from the likes of Google, Apple or Samsung. Cue: Garmin and the company’s widely loved range of rugged smartwatches – in particular, the Instinct 2S Solar, which is now a whopping 45% off, bringing it down to its lowest price ever.

You’d think that this offer is part of the current Afterpay Day sale taking place in Australia right now, but Amazon always seems to do one better. So while you can pick up this excellent watch directly from Garmin for AU$379, it’s a few dollars cheaper on Amazon – just AU$375. Note that this is for the 40mm version – the larger 45mm doesn’t get a similar treatment sadly. Moreover, only the Mist Gray colourway gets Amazon’s deep discount, while Garmin has slashed the price on the Black option.

In our Garmin Instinct 2S review, we found it to be one of the best smartwatches on the market, with an exceptional battery life, brilliant GPS tracking, and great training tools. All of that without mentioning just how brilliantly rugged the watch is. Our only major complaint was that it doesn’t display maps too well. We haven’t had the chance to use the solar-powered version yet ourselves, but they’re practically identical – the only difference being the Solar model’s battery life will go the fitness distance with you.

Garmin Instinct 2S Solar (Gray; 40mm) | AU$679 AU$375 on Amazon (save $304) Whether you’re the type to go on long bushwalks or cycle for hours around the inner city, the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar is built for your type of exercise. Tough, long-lasting and full of health smarts, this isn’t a watch built for style, but it is built to go places with you. Just don’t get too distracted by it on a hike.

While we haven’t reviewed the Solar variant of the Garmin Instinct 2S before, we were blown away with the base model’s durability, long battery life (a rated 51 days with solar charging enabled), notifications, satellite access and health tech.

Just keep in mind that this deal doesn’t apply to interchanged variants of the watch, such as the Surf or Camo editions, the 45mm size edition, or other colour options. Gray all the way, but AU$4 more can get you the black one.

This deal sees the watch drop to an all-time low, but we can’t guarantee it’ll drop any lower over the coming days. So you should get a wriggle on if you’ve been after one a great fitness watch or keen to find your outdoorsy dad a Father’s Day gift.