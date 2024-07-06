The best-selling Dyson Airstrait gets a rare discount in early Prime Day deal

If you've had your eye on the Dyson Airstrait for a while, today's the day to grab one – you can take advantage of a fantastic 20% saving. One of the many tempting offers that Amazon has on the go in the run up to Amazon Prime Day 2024, these well-rated straighteners are on sale for $399 (was $499).

The Dyson Airstrait delivered impressively quick results during our testing, and delivered smooth and shiny hair. If time saving and healthy-looking hair is the end result, then surely this price isn't to be missed.

Today's best Dyson Airstrait Straightener deal

Dyson AirStrait Straightener: was $499.99 now $300 at Amazon

These time saving straighteners are not to be missed, with an enticing $100 off the list price. Innovatively designed to dry and straighten hair in one go, these impressive straighteners tackled our tester's thick, wavy hair in just 10 minutes. Sure, other straighteners are available for a lower price, but with Dyson you can be confident that you're getting what you pay for.

Innovative and designed to keep hair healthy, these well-engineered straighteners became a new favorite for our tester, as you can read about in our full Dyson Airtstrait review.

The straighteners heat up instantly, and the drying process is snag and sizzle free, resulting in shiny, silky hair. Using focused airflow to smooth your hair without causing as much damage as traditional hair dryers and straighteners, the Airstrait takes advantage of Dyson's long history of steering air in the right direction.

The 45-degree blades are capable of drying hair sections in one pass, although I'd recommend going back over each section with a cool shot, as this is a good trick to help set the hair in place.

The Dyson Airstrait offers some efficient features, too, with intuitive airflow adjustment and an auto timer, meaning that it detects your hair and adjusts the volume of airflow to suit, and shuts the airflow off once the straightener has been left open for more than three seconds.

We recommend the Dyson Airstrait Straightener to anyone wanting to achieve a shiny and naturally straight look without subjecting your tresses to excess heat.