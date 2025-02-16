The Airwrap deal I've been holding out for just landed – get $100 off the original version before it disappears forever

Head over to Dyson right now, and you can pick up an Airwrap for $499.99 rather than the usual $599.99. The deal is price-matched at Amazon, but the Dyson version comes with free hair styling clips, so you might as well go for that one unless you're a Prime member wanting next-day delivery.

There are all kinds of Presidents' Day deals, but this is the one I've been holding out for because I think it might be one of the last times we'll be able to pick up an Airwrap for such a low price.

Why? Because in 2024 Dyson brought out a new version of the Airwrap, called the Airwrap i.d. and it's becoming increasingly difficult to get hold of the previous 2022 version – so much so I suspect it's being phased out. I'll go into more detail on the differences below, but essentially, the 2022 Airwrap is cheaper than the i.d. but still does everything most people would want it to.

Good Dyson discounts are rare, and it's well worth taking advantage of when they do appear – the Airwrap is one of the very best hair stylers on the market, but it's not cheap.

Today's best Dyson Airwrap deal

Dyson Airwrap: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Dyson Inc. The Airwrap is a hugely popular multi-styler that can uses the Coanda effect to create bouncy curls with minimal heat damage. This 2022 version also comes with tools for bouncy blowouts or smooth and straight locks. There's a newer i.d. version with some hi-tech additions, but this version is still an outstanding styler, and well worth snapping up at this price. Dyson is also throwing in some free styling clips. This deal is also available direct from Amazon, but no free clips.

What are you sacrificing with this 2022 version of the Airwrap? I go into detail in my Dyson Airwrap i.d. vs Airwrap comparison, but essentially the i.d. version has a button to launch an automated curl sequence – wrap, curl, cool shot – rather than you having to do it manually. Said sequence is timed to suit your specific hair type, using info provided in a companion app.

It's a cool addition, but it won't be essential for many people. The 2022 Airwrap is still a superb styler. You can find out more in our Dyson Airwrap review, but the main selling point is its curling barrels, which use the 'Coanda' airflow to bend your hair into shape as it dries it, without the need for the kind of sky-high temperatures used by traditional curling irons. Because it's Dyson, you can also expect superb build quality – this one comes with its own storage box to keep everything safe.