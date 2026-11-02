Lego Advent calendars might be the best type of Advent calendar there is. Behind each door you'll find a Lego character or mini build to complete. Unlike chocolate (gone in seconds), these daily treats stick around throughout the festive season and for years to come — Lego has also got creative with the boxes, transforming them into game boards or scenes where the behind-door builds can live, and turning them into a part of your seasonal decor.

I've been holding off placing my order, but now is the time to take the plunge — the full range of 2026 calendars is discounted right now, with at least 20% off list price. And there's plenty of time for it to arrive before Advent begins. I'll be picking up the Lego City set, which the classic festive option and includes everything you need to make a Santa's workshop. However, there are also Marvel and Star Wars calendars (which put a Christmassy twist on your favorite characters), as well as Disney Princess and kid-focused Lego Friends sets.

I've rounded up all your deal options below, as well as some bonus discounts on alternative festive Lego sets you might want to throw into your shopping trolley at the same time.

Lego 2026 Advent calendar deals

More festive brick bargains

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