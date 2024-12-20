This compact and capable coffee maker is bargain in the Amazon Christmas sales

Hot drinks like coffee, tea, and hot chocolate are go-to beverages during the Christmas sales season. That said, not everyone wants a full-fledged coffee maker or has the space for it. Instead, you can get this simple but useful Keurig K-Express Pod Coffee Maker at Amazon for $59.99 (was $89.99).

Even though it's a single-serve coffee maker, it can preheat water and brew coffee for multiple people within minutes.

Today's best Keurig coffee maker deal

Keurig K-Express Pod Coffee Maker: was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon The Keurig K-Express is a cheap, convenient coffee maker that can quickly brew coffee using your favorite K-Cup Pods. It can brew 8, 10, and 12oz cups depending on your preference. The 42oz reservoir holds enough water to brew up to 5 8oz cups per refill. It's $30 off, which isn't the cheapest it's ever been, but probably the cheapest we'll see before next year.

The Keurig K-Express Single Serve Coffee Maker is compact and convenient, perfect for crowded counters, college dorms, and more. It can brew 8, 10, or 12oz cups and strengthen the taste of your coffee if you choose.

The reservoir holds up to 42oz of water, which roughly translates to anywhere between 3 to 5 cups of coffee depending on the size of your preferred brew. As a plus, it automatically turns off 5 minutes after your last brew to conserve energy.

Keurig coffee makers are convenient, but they aren't quite artisan quality. If you're more interested in fresh coffee, take a look at one of our best coffee machines.