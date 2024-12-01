Alexa, is this real? The latest Echo Dot (5th gen) is at its lowest-ever price for Cyber Monday – grab this 58% discount before it's too late
They're practically giving them away
In a continuation from last week's major sales, the Cyber Monday deals are offering major discounts on a range of Amazon's smart home devices, including the all-new Echo Dot (Gen 5).
This is an excellent first smart speaker, whether you just want simple smart home features or more advanced capabilities like automations for whole-home control. While it's mostly an iterative improvement on previous generations, additions like the built-in temperature sensor make this an excellent addition to family homes, and its improved sound quality makes it an excellent speaker for small to medium-size rooms. In both the US and the UK, it's hit its record-low price; in the US it's $22.99, and £22.99 in the UK.
Consider also checking out the Cyber Monday Ring doorbell deals, especially if you're ready to make your home smarter. While the Echo Dot (Gen 5) doesn't have a screen for remote viewing your latest visitors, there are also some excellent Cyber Monday smart display deals, if you prefer.
Today's best Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) US deal
In the US the Echo Dot 5th Gen speaker is back to its lowest price for Cyber Monday, and it's a real steal. It's super easy to connect to your wider ecosystem of smart devices, and it's a capable speaker that will work well in most rooms.
Today's best Amazon Echo Dot 5 UK deal
We've only seen this speaker cheaper once before, and it was by a paltry £1 which I wouldn't count as a serious factor against this deal. If simplicity is the way forward for you, look no further, because its functions and easy navigation are enough for the least tech-savvy people to grasp.
The Echo Dot (Gen 5) is a few years old now, and while we might (and hope to) see a new generation release in the next few years, it'll likely only be another iterative update. Still, it's software that really counts with smart speakers, and Amazon keeps Alexa feeling fresh and contemporary with regular updates.
Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is TechRadar's Managing Editor - Lifestyle. Josephine is an award-winning journalist (PPA 30 under 30 2024), having previously written on a variety of topics, from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, joining TechRadar to support general site management. She is a smart home nerd, champion of TechRadar's sustainability efforts as well and an advocate for internet safety and education. She has used her position to fight for progressive approaches towards diversity and inclusion, mental health, and neurodiversity in corporate settings. Generally, you'll find her fiddling with her smart home setup, watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or rewatching the extended edition of Lord of the Rings... again.